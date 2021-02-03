To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Australian Open Women's Singles Pre-Draw Tips: Numerous players to keep an eye on ahead of the draw

Belgian Tennis Player Elise Mertens
Elise Mertens is a player with long-shot potential...

With the draw for the 2021 Australian Open scheduled to take place tomorrow, our tennis columnist, Dan Weston, returns to give his thoughts on the women's singles field...

"Since the tour resumed, Mertens has shown a top-ten level (almost 107% combined service/return points won, winning almost 80% of matches) and I’m surprised to see her priced at this level before the draw."

Many players with chances in competitive tournament

Over the last few years, the women's Grand Slam tournaments have been extremely open and competitive compared to the men's tournaments, which have a heavy implied win percentage distributed towards the elite players in that field. Conversely, as I've written about previously, there are probably around 30 WTA players who go into next week's Australian Open at Melbourne Park who will feel legitimately confident of their chances of making the latter stages.

Osaka justified as favourite after hard court Slam success

The open nature of the upcoming tournament is illustrated by the current outright market on the Exchange. Just one player - Naomi Osaka - is at single digit pricing, with the 2019 winner here and current US Open champion priced at 6.411/2 at the time of writing.

All three of Osaka's Grand Slam titles have been on hard court, and from her first Grand Slam title onwards (August 2018, US Open), she's won three of the hard court Grand Slams.

Considering this, it's quite difficult to dispute Osaka's status at the top of the market, despite the fact that when looking at combined service/return points won percentages, both via 2020 (all surfaces) and 18 months (hard court), there are a few players with similar numbers to her.

Andreescu could get quick market support

So, who could provide some value at bigger prices? In truth, at this point in time, it's difficult to state with a great deal of confidence. We don't really have much to go on with regards to form lines, with there not being the traditional couple of weeks of warm-up events this year due to the quarantine regulations.

The likes of Ashleigh Barty, who is 10.09/1 second favourite, and Bianca Andreescu 21.020/1, did not play after the tour stopped initially in March last year. Both have strong hard court numbers but we are forced to look at longer-term data for those two.

Given Andreescu's hard court numbers in 2019, before her long-term injury, it is quite reasonable to think that if she gets a kind draw - let's say she wins her opening two matches in a row easily where she's 1.201/5 to win each - then that price will tumble in my opinion. But of course, that's very draw-dependent.

Sabalenka and Mertens taking strong form into the event

Other players who look to be playing at strong levels include Aryna Sabalenka 12.5, who was 15 unbeaten, winning three titles in a row, before losing a three-setter to Kaia Kanepi earlier this week in the Gippsland Trophy warm-up event.

Elise Mertens, at a bigger 75.074/1, did well post-lockdown with consistent quarter-final+ tournaments, with most of her losses coming as underdog against top players.

Since the tour resumed, Mertens has shown a top-ten level (almost 107% combined service/return points won, winning almost 80% of matches) and I'm surprised to see her priced at this level before the draw.

Brady with strong surface upside

Another player at the same price as Mertens is Jennifer Brady, who is a real hard court specialist. Brady made the semi-final of the US Open (lost to eventual winner Osaka) and she's running at 110% on hard courts since the tour resumed - an extremely high level indeed. She also demolished Svetlana Kuznetsova in the Grampians Trophy this week, 6-3 6-0.

Alexandrova and Kostyuk potential options at bigger prices

At a bigger price, I'm keen to keep an eye on Ekaterina Alexandrova as a potential back-to-lay at 140.0139/1. The Russian is very strong in quicker conditions, which are often in evidence at Melbourne Park. There's a slight question mark as to whether the cooler weather in mid-February this year will have an impact on court speed, but that's an intangible at this point in time.

Marta Kostyuk, at 85.084/1, is another player who I have high hopes for in the long-term, and while this tournament may be too soon for her in terms of reaching the real business end of Grand Slams, she's got huge future potential in my view - she could potentially offer some value in the match-by-match betting as the tournament progresses, and would be very capable of upsetting big names.

Those are some names who I am definitely keeping an eye on in advance of the draw, but it will be fascinating to see the pathways of numerous players to reach the quarter-finals or later. No doubt one quarter in particular will be extremely stacked with numerous talented players, and I'll be returning later this week to discuss the draw in detail and finalise any outright selections.

Back Lay
Naomi Osaka
Ashleigh Barty
Serena Williams
Aryna Sabalenka
Simona Halep
Iga Swiatek
Sofia Kenin
Bianca Andreescu
Petra Kvitova
Garbine Muguruza
Karolina Pliskova
Victoria Azarenka
Elina Svitolina
Elena Rybakina
Cori Gauff
Karolina Muchova
Elise Mertens
Maria Sakkari
Jennifer Brady
Marta Kostyuk
Danielle Collins
Marketa Vondrousova
Johanna Konta
Belinda Bencic
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Tsvetana Pironkova
Ons Jabeur
Veronika Kudermetova
Angelique Kerber
Jelena Ostapenko
Daria Kasatkina
Sloane Stephens
Anett Kontaveit
Caroline Garcia
Shelby Rogers
Petra Martic
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Nadia Podoroska
Qiang Wang
Katie Boulter
Fiona Ferro
Kaia Kanepi
Donna Vekic
Marie Bouzkova
Daria Gavrilova
Su Wei Hsieh
Katerina Siniakova
Dayana Yastremska
Leylah Fernandez
Yulia Putintseva
Kaja Juvan
Shuai Zhang
Venus Williams
Camila Giorgi
Barbora Krejcikova
Svetlana Kuznetsova
Jil Teichmann
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Ann Li
Sara Sorribes Tormo
Anastasia Potapova
Jessica Pegula
Mayar Sherif
Kristina Mladenovic
Alize Cornet
Anna Blinkova
Anastasija Sevastova
Barbora Strycova
Alison Riske
Magda Linette
Saisai Zheng
Yaroslava Shvedova
Polona Hercog
Laura Siegemund
Rebecca Peterson
Patricia Maria Tig
Heather Watson
Bernarda Pera
Alison Van Uytvanck
Ajla Tomlajnovic
Kristyna Pliskova
Paula Badosa
Sorana Cirstea
Nao Hibino
Arantxa Rus
Lauren Davis
Danka Kovinic
Vera Zvonareva
Zarina Diyas
Christina McHale
Madison Brengle
Misaki Doi
Martina Trevisan
Kirsten Flipkens
Tamara Zidansek
Lin Zhu
Ana Bogdan
Varvara Gracheva
Yafan Wang
Jasmine Paolini
Viktoria Kuzmova
Nina Stojanovic
Mona Barthel
Andrea Petkovic
Irina Camelia Begu
Astra Sharma
Maddison Inglis
Lizette Cabrera
Destanee Aiava
Arina Rodionova
Xiyu Wang
Clara Burel
Olga Danilovic
Greet Minnen
Timea Babos
Francesca Jones
Liudmila Samsonova
Sara Errani
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Chloe Paquet
Valeria Savinykh
Rebecca Marino
Mayo Hibi
Whitney Osuigwe
