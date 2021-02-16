To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Australian Open Women's Day Ten Tips: Muchova capable of testing Barty

American Tennis Player Jennifer Brady
Jennifer Brady is one match away from converting our outright pick...

Dan Weston previews the remaining two women's singles quarter-finals at the Australian Open on Wednesday, including a tricky assignment for Ashleigh Barty...

"Since the tour resumed, Muchova has been playing at a strong level - albeit not elite - running at around 105% combined service/return points won. However, this is ballpark top 10-15 level and illustrates that she's a player on a decent upward curve."

Williams and Osaka win to set up semi-final clash

There were victories for Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka on Tuesday, both in straight sets, and their wins create a superb-looking semi-final between the duo on Thursday. Following these matches, Osaka is the 2.588/5 outright favourite, with Williams vying for second-favourite to win the tournament with Ashleigh Barty at around the 4.2016/5 mark.

Muchova can keep it close in serve-orientated encounter

Barty continues her campaign tomorrow with a tricky-looking meeting against the Czech big-server, Karolina Muchova, and I think that the 1.232/9 about the Australian looks reasonably short actually.

Since the tour resumed, Muchova has been playing at a strong level - albeit not elite - running at around 105% combined service/return points won. However, this is ballpark top 10-15 level and illustrates that she's a player on a decent upward curve.

We don't have much to go on with regards to Barty last season - she didn't play after the tour initially paused in March - but this year, her numbers are pretty stratospheric (114% combined). Having said that, both players have quite the serve-orientated dynamic, and we should see a competitive match without an abundance of break point opportunities.

Given this, the Muchova +4.5 game line at 2.0621/20 looks a reasonable option if you think that she represents some value. Barty is certainly a justified favourite but it wouldn't surprise me at all if Muchova gave a very good account of herself.

Brady one match away from winning quarter

Following this match is our quarter-winner outright pick, Jennifer Brady, who needs to defeat fellow American Jessica Pegula to give us a 6.4011/2 outright winner. For this, Brady looks pretty accurately priced at 1.4640/85, and she has a strong chance of giving us that quarter win.

Both players have impressed since the tour resumed, but Brady is playing to an extremely high level on hard courts post-lockdown, not far from the 110% combined mark, with Pegula around 105% - still excellent.

Brady has also won around 3% more service and return points than Pegula, and goes into this match as a justified favourite, and hasn't dropped a set en route to this stage, winning an impressive 74% of games played.

With the market looking right for this match, Muchova on the game handicap is our pick for Wednesday, which promises to be competitive and also I think likely to be dominated by service compared to the average WTA Tour match - all players have above-average serve numbers, which is something to bear in mind if you are getting involved with the in-play markets as well.

***

Follow Dan on Twitter @TennisRatings

Recommended bets

Back Karolina Muchova +4.5 games at 2.0621/20 to beat Ashleigh Barty

