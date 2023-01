Garcia the latest big name to exit

Ostapenko needing to serve well to cause upset

Pegula with advantage over Azarenka

Sabalenka now market favourite

Caroline Garcia became the latest big contender to be eliminated from the tournament on Monday, with Magda Linette getting the better of the Frenchwoman in straight sets.

A week ago, you'd have got long odds on Linette being the last Polish player left in the tournament, but following Iga Swiatek's exit, that's exactly the case now.

The implications of the Garcia exit is that Aryna Sabalenka is now 3.3512/5 favourite, with Elena Rybakina 4.67/2 and Jessica Pegula 4.77/2 close behind in the outright market.

However, with every player priced below the 30.0029/1 mark, this is promising to be a fascinating last few days of the tournament with the chances of a first-time Slam winner growing by the day.

Ostapenko requiring similar serving display

Matches get underway at 1:30am UK time with Elena Rybakina facing Jelena Ostapenko.

It's Rybakina who is the 1.4740/85 favourite to make the semi-finals following her win over Swiatek, and also getting the better of Danielle Collins in the third round.

However, Ostapenko also impressed in her win over Cori Gauff on Sunday, and could put up a strong fight here.

For me, the key to that would be if Ostapenko serves well.

Stats suggest Rybakina is much the better server, winning almost 7% more service points on hard court in the last year, with an even bigger difference across all surfaces in the last six months.

Ostapenko won 67% of service points against Gauff, and I feel she will need a similar figure tomorrow if she is to overturn the odds.

Pegula takes unbeaten set record into Azarenka clash

Following this, Pegula is slightly shorter-priced as favourite at 1.434/9 against Victoria Azarenka, even shorter-priced than she was in her straight-set win over Azarenka in Guadalajara in October last year, when she was 1.501/2 prematch.

The American is unbeaten in sets during the tournament so far, although Azarenka will be a step up from most she's faced so far.

Six double/triple break set wins show she's clearly been a class above her opposition.

Conversely, Azarenka has needed to fight back from losing opening sets in both of her last two clashes.

On hard court in the last 12 months, Pegula has an edge on serve, winning close to 4% more service points, so it's difficult to dispute her status as pre-match favourite here.

She also has better tournament data so far, particularly on return. I think her price should be similar to that Guadalajara line, but it's not enough of a discrepancy between that and tomorrow's price to get excited about.