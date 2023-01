Raducanu, Norrie, Evans odds-on to reach round two

Murray among four Brits fancied for early exit

Australian Open starts early hours of Monday morning

British trio fancied to progress

Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are all odds-on favourites to reach the second round of the Australian Open, with the tournament commencing in the early hours of Monday morning.

Raducanu is the first Brit on court in Melbourne and she is 1/6 on the Betfair Sportsbook to beat 27-year-old German player Tamara Korpatsch (4/1).

However, 2021 US Open winner Raducanu is still a big outsider to go all the way in Melbourne, available to back at 80/1 in the Ladies singles outright market.

Norrie is the shortest-priced British player to win his first round game, priced at 1/14 to beat Frenchman Luca Van Assche, while Evans is a 1/9 favourite to beat the veteran Argentine Facundo Bagnis.

Like Raducanu however, neither Norrie or Evans are expected to seriously challenge for the title, priced at 66/1and 300/1 respectively in the Men's singles betting.

Murray 5/2 to progress to the second round

Former British and world number one Andy Murray is among four Brits fancied to exit the Australian Open at the opening stage, with the 35-year-old Scot available to back at 5/2 to beat the talented and highly ranked Italian player Matteo Berrettini (2/7).

Murray is considered more likely by the market to make an early exit than fellow Brit Jack Draper who is just 2/1 to cause a minor shock when he faces Rafael Nadal in the early hours of Monday morning.

Kyle Edmund and Heather Dart are the two other British players in action in Australia, and they can be backed at 9/1 and 13/8 respectively in their opening first round matches against Jannik Skinner (1/20) and Jil Teichmann (1/2).

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "Looking at the British players at the 2023 Australian Open, Cameron Norrie is 66/1 to win the men's tournament, which begins on Monday, with Jack Draper the next most fancied Brit at 150/1. Elsewhere, Emma Raducanu, who has been struggling with an ankle injury, is 80/1 to lift a second Grand Slam.

"Raducanu, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are all odds-on favourites to reach the Australian Open second round. Meanwhile, Andy Murray, Draper and Kyle Edmund are underdogs heading into their first round ties."

To Win the Men's Singles: 5/6 Djokovic, 6/1 Medvedev, 14/1 Kyrgios, Tsitsipas, 17/1 Nadal, 18/1 Fritz, 20/1 Sinner, Auger Aliassime, 33/1 BAR.

To Win the Women's Singles: 23/10 Swiatek, 13/2 Sabalenka, 10/1 Pegula, 11/1 Gauff, Garcia, 13/1 Jabeur, 16/1 Bencic, 20/1 Rybakina, 25/1 BAR.