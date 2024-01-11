</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html&rfr=977218">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-five-best-bets-including-9-1-tip-and-10-1-bet-builder-110124-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: Five best bets including 9/1 tip and 8/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/january-transfer-window-live-premier-league-transfer-news-tips-and-predictions-061223-6.html">January Transfer Window Live: Gallagher 50/50 to sign for Spurs</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/completely-free-football-bet-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-selections-1-090124-1171.html">Completely Free Football Bet: Editor tips including 12/1 Acca and 10/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-hammond-hurdler-in-catterick-finale-110124-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Hammond hurdler in Catterick finale</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-cruise-looks-the-bet-in-catterick-national-for-22-1-double-110124-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Cruise looks the bet in Catterick National for 32/1 double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-5-1-best-bet--bushy-to-land-a-second-national-for-kirby-100124-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: 5/1 Best bet Bushy to land a second National for Kirby</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/">King George VI Chase</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-the-sony-open-and-dubai-invitational-090124-204.html">Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for the Sony Open and Dubai Invitational</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sony-open-first-round-leader-tips-three-selections-from-50-1-to-80-1-090124-719.html">Sony Open First-Round Leader Tips: Three Selections from 50/1 to 80/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-count-on-kurt-to-contend-again-090124-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Count on Kurt to contend again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/sydney-sixers-v-sydney-thunder-big-bash-tips-back-sixers-at-a-great-price-for-derby-win-110124-194.html">Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash tips: Back Sixers at a great price for derby win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/durban-super-giants-v-mi-cape-town-sat20-tips-klaasen-and-brevis-great-options-100124-194.html">Durban Super Giants v MI Cape Town SAT20 Tips: Klaasen and Brevis great options</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-afghanistan-first-t20-tips-india-eye-monster-score-in-mohali-100124-194.html">India v Afghanistan First T20: 9/1 and 6/1 top bat tips for Mohali</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/australian-open-2024-form-guide-for-womens-singles-131223-779.html">Australian Open 2024: Form guide for this year's women's singles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html">Australian Open Men's Singles: Who can topple ten time champ Djokovic?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/who-will-win-the-australian-open-2024-djokovic-and-swiatek-favourites-for-melbourne-glory-090124-204.html">Australian Open 2024: Djokovic and Swiatek favourites for Melbourne glory </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-autumn-vote-backed-after-sunak-says-it-will-be-second-half-of-2024-040124-204.html">Next General Election: Autumn vote backed after Sunak says it will be second half of 2024</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-betting-odds-for-2024-keir-starmer-and-donald-trump-are-election-favourites-281223-204.html">Politics Betting 2024: Starmer and Trump are election favourites</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/2024-us-election-why-im-content-to-be-against-both-trump-and-biden-261223-171.html">2024 US Election: Why I'm content to be against both Trump and Biden</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-super-bowl-2024-san-francisco-49ers-are-favourites-at-start-of-play-offs-080124-204.html">Super Bowl 2024: San Francisco are favourites as play-offs begin</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-18-final-day-betting-tips-play-off-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-050124-1063.html">NFL Week 18 Tips: Back Buffalo to book play-off spot</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-16-betting-tips-christmas-eve-nfl-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-christmas-day-201223-1063.html">NFL Week 16 Tips: Bills to roll on, Dolphins to down Dallas</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/SalahYellow.220x124.jpeg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Features Nav Blackmore A Plus Tard .220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Serial Winners </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/KaneYellow.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/11ec7fa407a9515730d6da819c349f0138d7eeec.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/DC2.220x131.png');"> <div><h4>Daryl Carter Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Australian Open Men's Singles: Who can topple ten time champ Djokovic?</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/gavin-mair/">Gavin Mair</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-11">11 January 2024</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Australian Open Men's Singles: Who can topple ten time champ Djokovic?", "name": "Australian Open Men's Singles: Who can topple ten time champ Djokovic?", "description": "Gavin Mair previews the men's draw at the Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic rules the roost. A new generation is biting at his heels, but will he shake t...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-11T10:49:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-11T15:05:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Gavin Mair previews the men's draw at the Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic rules the roost. A new generation is biting at his heels, but will he shake them off? Djokovic [10/11] to make it 11 Aussie Open wins Well balanced draw sets champion on course for young guns Sinner strongest case to upset the odds Dominant Djokovic Novak Djokovic starting the year by claiming the first tennis Grand Slam tournament is as ingrained into the calendar as your own birthday or Christmas. The Serbian great has made it a habit of leaving Australia each January carrying the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, doing so in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023! I imagine by now Melbourne Airport is generous and understanding that the passenger Mr Djokovic is allowed an extra piece of baggage on his return flight at the end of the month. In the years where he didn't win you wouldn't be able to trigger a Pointless answer by guessing the other champions with fellow legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal claiming all but one of the alternate titles since 2006 - the other won by a peak performing Stan Wawrinka in 2014. The weight of history is therefore huge and it goes without saying it will take something special to loosen Djokovic's stanglehold. One generation after the other has tried and fallen short, with the Andy Murray's and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's of the world replaced by contemporaries such as Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas. A fearless generation Despite Djokovic's spectacular longevity there are new kids on the block that have shown they are not only capable of giving Novak a bloody nose, they quite enjoy doing it too. Carlos Alcaraz stopped Novak from claiming the coveted calendar Grand Slam last year by triumphing in a classic Wimbledon final. It is no surprise that Carlitos is second favourite in the market at [10/3]. There is no player in the sport with a higher upside, as he blends together the physical profile of Nadal with the flair and creativity of Federer. Time will tell if he comes close to matching the careers of either of those sporting Gods but he has all the tools and plenty of years ahead of him to try. For now though he is still piecing everything together. His best and most consistent work is done on the natural surfaces of clay and grass, but the 2022 US Open champion is no mug on the hard courts either. Alcaraz has however had his wings clipped in recent important encounters against Djokovic and while the sky is the limit for the Spaniard it feels like Novak would find a way (for now) to survive that challenge should they, as the top two seeds, meet in the final. In my opinion the more interesting alternative to Djokovic is from Italian upstart Jannik Sinner. The 22 year old ended 2022 in impressive fashion winning a string of titles, including leading his nation's charge to Davis Cup glory. Significantly, Sinner defeated Djokovic not once, but twice towards the end of the year. The first in the group stage of the Tour Championships, and the second in the semifinal of that Davis Cup run. It should be noted however that Djokovic did handily dispatch an evidently fatigued Sinner in the final of the Tour Championships. Nevertheless, Sinner is a serious player that does his best work on hard courts. According to the ELO ratings he actually holds a higher score than Djokovic on the surface - the only player that can claim this. Sinner has snagged a top four seeding, allowing the skiing enthusiast a smooth track towards the finishing line. He will need to slalom past either Aussie home hope Alex de Minaur or top 10 staple Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals but he would be a clear favourite in either of those meetings. Come through that and he has Djokovic in the semis. I think it is fair to say that you would rather play Djokovic at that stage than in the final as the chance of fatigue is less (important given their history) and of course Novak has yet to lose a final in Melbourne. Sinner at [13/2] is the bet for me. Back Jannik Sinner to Win the Australian Open @ [13/2] Bet now Top 4 Happy? The highest four seeds should all be pretty satisfied with their draw. If Djokovic looks down his quarter he'll read names from triumphs-past such as Murray, Wawrinka and Monfils, and in the quarters he's scheduled to play Stefanos Tsitsipas - who he has beaten in each of their last 9 meetings including a straight sets win in the 2023 final. Before the aforementioned quarter-final Sinner potentially has 2023 semi-finalist Karen Khachanov to contend with in the round of 16, but he should hurdle him without too much bother. There are a batch of names that may bother 2021 and 2022 Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev in the third quarter but he is a justified favourite to come through. Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Felix Auger-Aliassime all have the talent to cause the Russian a hard time and it wouldn't surprise me to see one of these guys upset the apple cart. Of these players there is value with Davidovich Fokina who is priced at [1000.0] on the exchange. The Spaniard has an attractive playing style, but is prone to volatility and taking the circuitous route in getting the job done. He is a top 20 player on hard court, has sparkled in his early season showings and is not someone you want to face on a good day. Given the scramble that may emerge in this quarter why not consider him as either a back to lay option, or as quarter winner once the Sportsbook go live with that particular market. The fourth quarter isn't laden with jeopardy for Alcaraz but he will have to be sharp focussed to dispatch one of Alexander Zverev, Jiri Lehecka or Tommy Paul - all of whom have course form. Toppling Djokovic won't be easy but there are a few bright sparks who will fancy their chances. The rule of Djokovic might be ended by a young Sinner. Now read more Aussie Open tips and previews here. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic AO.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic AO.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic AO.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Gavin Mair", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/gavin_mair" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic AO.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic AO.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic AO.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic AO.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Novak Djokovic"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Who can topple Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977218">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Australian%20Open%20Men%27s%20Singles%3A%20Who%20can%20topple%20ten%20time%20champ%20Djokovic%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html&text=Australian%20Open%20Men%27s%20Singles%3A%20Who%20can%20topple%20ten%20time%20champ%20Djokovic%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Gavin Mair previews the men's draw at the Australian Open, where Novak Djokovic rules the roost. A new generation is biting at his heels, but will he shake them off?</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Djokovic <b class="inline_odds" title="1.91"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.91</span></b> to make it 11 Aussie Open wins</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Well balanced draw sets champion on course for young guns</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sinner strongest case to upset the odds</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Dominant Djokovic</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Novak Djokovic</strong> starting the year by claiming the first tennis Grand Slam tournament is as ingrained into the calendar as your own birthday or Christmas.</p><p>The Serbian great has made it a habit of leaving Australia each January carrying the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, doing so in 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023!</p><p>I imagine by now Melbourne Airport is generous and understanding that the passenger Mr Djokovic is allowed an extra piece of baggage on his return flight at the end of the month.</p><p>In the years where he didn't win you wouldn't be able to trigger a Pointless answer by guessing the other champions with fellow legends Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal claiming all but one of the alternate titles since 2006 - the other won by a peak performing Stan Wawrinka in 2014.</p><p>The weight of history is therefore huge and it goes without saying it will take something special to loosen Djokovic's stanglehold. One generation after the other has tried and fallen short, with the Andy Murray's and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's of the world replaced by contemporaries such as Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.</p><h2><strong>A fearless generation</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Despite Djokovic's spectacular longevity there are new kids on the block that have shown they are not only capable of giving Novak a bloody nose, they quite enjoy doing it too.</p><p><strong>Carlos Alcaraz</strong> stopped Novak from claiming the coveted calendar Grand Slam last year by triumphing in a classic Wimbledon final. It is no surprise that Carlitos is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/tennis/australian-open-2024/12554043/winner/924.344724312">second favourite in the market at <b class="inline_odds" title="4.33"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.33</span></b></a>. There is no player in the sport with a higher upside, as he blends together the physical profile of Nadal with the flair and creativity of Federer.</p><p>Time will tell if he comes close to matching the careers of either of those sporting Gods but he has all the tools and plenty of years ahead of him to try.</p><p>For now though he is still piecing everything together. His best and most consistent work is done on the natural surfaces of clay and grass, but the 2022 US Open champion is no mug on the hard courts either.</p><p>Alcaraz has however had his wings clipped in recent important encounters against Djokovic and while the sky is the limit for the Spaniard it feels like Novak would find a way (for now) to survive that challenge should they, as the top two seeds, meet in the final.</p><p>In my opinion the more interesting alternative to Djokovic is from Italian upstart <strong>Jannik Sinner</strong>. The 22 year old ended 2022 in impressive fashion winning a string of titles, including leading his nation's charge to Davis Cup glory.</p><p>Significantly, Sinner defeated Djokovic not once, but twice towards the end of the year. The first in the group stage of the Tour Championships, and the second in the semifinal of that Davis Cup run. It should be noted however that Djokovic did handily dispatch an evidently fatigued Sinner in the final of the Tour Championships.</p><p>Nevertheless, Sinner is a serious player that does his best work on hard courts. According to the ELO ratings he actually holds a higher score than Djokovic on the surface - the only player that can claim this.</p><p>Sinner has snagged a top four seeding, allowing the skiing enthusiast a smooth track towards the finishing line. He will need to slalom past either Aussie home hope <strong>Alex de Minaur</strong> or top 10 staple <strong>Andrey Rublev</strong> in the quarter-finals but he would be a clear favourite in either of those meetings.</p><p>Come through that and he has Djokovic in the semis. I think it is fair to say that you would rather play Djokovic at that stage than in the final as the chance of fatigue is less (important given their history) and of course Novak has yet to lose a final in Melbourne.</p><p>Sinner at <b class="inline_odds" title="7.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.50</span></b> is the bet for me.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jannik Sinner to Win the Australian Open @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.50</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D10372253%26bsmId%3D924.344724312" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong>Top 4 Happy?</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The highest four seeds should all be pretty satisfied with their draw. If Djokovic looks down his quarter he'll read names from triumphs-past such as Murray, Wawrinka and Monfils, and in the quarters he's scheduled to play <strong>Stefanos Tsitsipas</strong> - who he has beaten in each of their last 9 meetings including a straight sets win in the 2023 final.</p><p>Before the aforementioned quarter-final Sinner potentially has 2023 semi-finalist <strong>Karen Khachanov</strong> to contend with in the round of 16, but he should hurdle him without too much bother.</p><p>There are a batch of names that may bother 2021 and 2022 Australian Open finalist <strong>Daniil Medvedev</strong> in the third quarter but he is a justified favourite to come through.</p><p>Holger Rune, Grigor Dimitrov, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Felix Auger-Aliassime all have the talent to cause the Russian a hard time and it wouldn't surprise me to see one of these guys upset the apple cart.</p><p>Of these players there is value with <strong>Davidovich Fokina</strong> who is priced at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/tennis/market/1.209274937"><b class="inline_odds" title="999/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1000.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">999/1</span></b> on the exchange</a>. The Spaniard has an attractive playing style, but is prone to volatility and taking the circuitous route in getting the job done.</p><p>He is a top 20 player on hard court, has sparkled in his early season showings and is not someone you want to face on a good day. Given the scramble that may emerge in this quarter why not consider him as either a back to lay option, or as quarter winner once the Sportsbook go live with that particular market.</p><p>The fourth quarter isn't laden with jeopardy for Alcaraz but he will have to be sharp focussed to dispatch one of Alexander Zverev, Jiri Lehecka or Tommy Paul - all of whom have course form.</p><p>Toppling Djokovic won't be easy but there are a few bright sparks who will fancy their chances. The rule of Djokovic might be ended by a young Sinner.</p><hr><h3><strong>Now read more Aussie Open tips and previews <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">here</a>.</strong></h3><hr></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D10372253%26bsmId%3D924.344724312">Back Jannik Sinner to Win the Australian Open @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.50</span></b></a></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"></div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977218">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Australian%20Open%20Men%27s%20Singles%3A%20Who%20can%20topple%20ten%20time%20champ%20Djokovic%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ftennis%2Faustralian-open-betting%2Faustralian-open-mens-singles-who-can-topple-ten-time-champ-djokovic-110124-1305.html&text=Australian%20Open%20Men%27s%20Singles%3A%20Who%20can%20topple%20ten%20time%20champ%20Djokovic%3F" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/australian-open-2024-form-guide-for-womens-singles-131223-779.html">Australian Open 2024: Form guide for this year's women's singles</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/SABALENKA AUSTRALIA 2024.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/SABALENKA%20AUSTRALIA%202024.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-mens-final-tips-djokovic-a-heavy-favourite-to-defeat-tsitsipas-280123-778.html">Australian Open Men's Final Tips: Djokovic a heavy favourite to defeat Tsitsipas</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic AO.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Novak%20Djokovic%20AO.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/australian-open-final-tips-djokovic-to-win-slow-280123-186.html">Australian Open Final Tips: Djokovic to win slow</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/tennis/Novak Djokovic victory fist 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/Novak%20Djokovic%20victory%20fist%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h3 class="blog_5">Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/trabzonspor-v-samsunspor-tips---back-black-sea-storm-to-prove-too-strong-110124-140.html">Football Bet of the Day: Back Black Sea Storm to prove too strong</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/kevin-blakes-big-race-verdict-croke-park-still-the-pick-for-lawlors-of-naas-110124-288.html">Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Croke Park still the pick for rescheduled Lawlor's of Naas</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/sydney-sixers-v-sydney-thunder-big-bash-tips-back-sixers-at-a-great-price-for-derby-win-110124-194.html">Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash tips: Back Sixers at a great price for derby win</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-barcelona-v-osasuna-super-cup-betting-preview-best-bets-odds-100124-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Back a Barca-based 11/2 Super Cup Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/sony-open-first-round-leader-tips-three-selections-from-50-1-to-80-1-090124-719.html">Sony Open First-Round Leader Tips: Three Selections from 50/1 to 80/1</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">More Australian Open</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Tennis</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/">Tennis Tips</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/mens-draw/">Wimbledon Men's Draw</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/womens-draw/">Wimbledon Women's Draw</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-betting-masterclass/">Tennis Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1704986240" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply
GET STARTED
Most read stories
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Back Black Sea Storm to prove too strong
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Croke Park still the pick for rescheduled Lawlor's of Naas
Cricket Tips
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder Big Bash tips: Back Sixers at a great price for derby win
Football Betting Tips
Thursday Football Tips: Back a Barca-based 11/2 Super Cup Bet Builder
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Sony Open First-Round Leader Tips: Three Selections from 50/1 to 80/1
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Tennis
Australian Open
Australian Open Men's Singles: Who can topple ten time champ Djokovic?
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Menu
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket