Tsitsipas battles through

Shelton can be another 60+ ranked player in quarter-finals

Djokovic with injury doubt

Sinner's break point conversion rate costly

Our outright hopes went on Sunday with Felix Auger-Aliassime stunned in four sets (including back to back tiebreaks) by Jiri Lehecka. Sebastian Korda battled through in five against Hubert Hurkacz, while Karen Khachanov eased past Yoshihito Nishioka.

In the match of the day, swings were aplenty with Jannik Sinner fighting back from 2-0 down in sets to level the match after four, only to be broken at *2-3 down in set five and fail to break back. Failure to break was a theme for the Italian, who disastrously was 4/26 on break point chances in a match which he was more than capable of winning.

If I'd have known that Sinner would have 26 break points in the match and Tsitsipas just 11, the pre-match 2.8815/8 would have been even more enticing, and those are the tough breaks which have to be endured with variance playing a big part of high level tennis.

The result of this is that Tsitsipas is now 4.57/2 second favourite for the title, ahead of Korda 8.88/1. Novak Djokovic is unmoved as the 2.35/4 tournament favourite, at the time of writing.

Shelton can take battle of unseeded players

In addition to Lehecka, there will be at least one further player ranked outside the top 60 in the quarter-finals, with Ben Shelton facing Jeffrey Wolf in Monday's opener. Wolf is trading as the marginal 1.865/6 favourite currently, although Shelton has had some small market support since opening lines.

There's a clear polarisation between the duo. Shelton, who we picked as a nice underdog winner against Alexei Popyrin in the previous round, has far better serve numbers than Wolf, who has an almost as large edge on return.

However, there really isn't much in the way of evidence to suggest that Wolf should be favourite here. Yes, he's more experienced at main tour level but Shelton looks to be a big-server with pretty decent future potential, and strong Challenger Tour data also. I like Shelton as an underdog here.

Rune with market edge over Rublev

Also on court early on the Monday schedule is Andrey Rublev versus Holger Rune, with Rune the marginal favourite for the meeting. The duo met indoors at the start of November, with Rune winning in straight single-break sets as an underdog in Paris en route to his first Masters title.

If Rune can maintain his indoor form to outdoors, you can understand the market line. However, his record outdoors so far in his short career has been pretty uninspiring, so it's far from a given, making for fascinating viewing tomorrow.

On a day where there looks to be a number of fairly evenly matched players facing each other, Tommy Paul has been given the edge by the market at 1.9210/11for his clash with Roberto Bautista-Agut. The experience and general solidity of Bautista-Agut will be tough to beat though, and there's very little between the duo when looking at various data sample sizes. If pushed, I'd lean towards the Spaniard at market prices.

Djokovic injury at forefront of discussion

Finally, Novak Djokovic resumes his campaign against Alex De Minaur with doubts still surrounding the condition of his hamstring. Despite those concerns, he's the shortest-priced favourite of Monday's men's card by some distance at 1.251/4 against the Australian.

De Minaur has got through to this round without much fuss, although given that he's been a 1.251/4 or shorter favourite for all matches that should have been expected. Djokovic has had a similar journey so far, surprisingly dropping a set to qualifier Enzo Couacaud before getting past Grigor Dimitrov in a match which was a little tougher than the straight sets scoreline indicates.

Winning around 8% more service points on hard court in the last 12 months than De Minaur, I'd anticipate Djokovic to have too much consistently tomorrow if he's fully fit. However, that's not nearly guaranteed, and it would take a strong display with no injury issues for the outright market to cut the Serb's price markedly in advance of the quarter-finals.