Linda Noskova is a player that is on a very clear trajectory towards the top of the women's game. The Czech teenager introduced herself to the women's tour towards the end of the 2022 season and has steadily climbed her way up the rankings to her current ranking on the fringes of the top 50.

If you were to design a tennis player capable of competing for major titles in the future you would look to Noskova as the prototype. She is powerful, athletic and shows great decision making and temperament on the court. At 19 Noskova is only going to get better and better.

She does however face a tough first round assignment in the form of compatriot Marie Bouzkova who has got the better of the youngster in both of their career meetings.

Why will this one be different?

Noskova is a player that is developing all the time, a fact she proved with a string of good performances in the competitive Brisbane tournament at the start of this season. It was noted by commentators that Noskova's game has matured tactically as she was picking the right moments to introduce her weapons into points.

Opponent Bouzkova is a player that plays endurance tennis. She can run for hours, and looks to ground down her opponents from the baseline with her consistency and fitness. When the duo met in Prague back in July 22 Noskova had run out of gas having found the physical demands of the tournament too taxing for her young legs by the time they met.

Both of their two previous matches were in Noskova's debut season and she is a greater player than then. Noskova has the weaponry to outplay Bouzkova and having shown form already this season she looks primed to do so.

Australia's Daria Saville was at the centre of controversy in the build up to the Open as tournament organisers determined that she should receive a wild card instead of higher ranked compatriot Arina Rodionova. However, unlike Rodionova, Saville has shown that she is capable of mixing it with the best players of the sport.

Saville returned to the tour last summer after suffering an ACL injury that kept her off tour for almost a year. Since then she has been able to build her fitness and is now looking to rediscover her previous form. She was a career high of 20 in 2017 before one long term injury after another took its toll.

The Australian is a bag of tricks. She enjoys slicing and dicing opponents and is a fiery competitor that is a crowd favourite especially in her homeland.

Her early season form has been promising as she has claimed victories over Sofia Kenin, Lin Zhu and Anna Blinkova - all of whom are established players on the main tour. If she carries that level into her match with Magdalena Frech she has a very good chance of winning.

Frech is a similar of player to Saville, in that she tries to disrupt opponent's rhythm with variety. I watched their previous career meeting in Indian Wells back in 2022 and on that day Saville was clearly the better player creating double the amount of break point chances than Frech and even scoring a bagel set.

I find it surprising and somewhat illogical that the market is siding with Frech to win this one as on their day Saville is a better player. The Australian has matches in her legs and has shown a good level so as an outsider I think she is worth a play.

