Carlos Alcaraz made history in November by becoming the youngest-ever, end-of-year, world No 1 in men's tennis.

Maybe even more significant was that, for only the second time during the past 19 years, this coveted No 1 spot was not occupied by one of Federer, Nadal or Djokovic.

Before Alcaraz took over as the ATP Tour's No 1, the only other player to end the year in this position since 2004 was Scotsman Andy Murray (2016).

Alcaraz does not turn 20 until May this year and the reason for his swift journey to the summit of men's tennis was his five tournament victories during 2022.

In addition to his maiden Grand Slam success in New York, the Spaniard added Masters Series' victories on the hard courts of Miami and clay in Madrid.

But before anyone writes off the 'Old Guard' too soon, remember that the other three Slams of 2022 were pocketed by either Rafa Nadal or Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic, due to his refusal to satisfy Covid regulations laid down by the governments of Australia and United States, was prevented from playing the Slams in Melbourne and New York last year.

Aussie rules have since changed, which means the 35-year-old Serb is available to chase a 10th title Down Under this month.

He's won nine of his last 15 Slams, and many will view him as the 'logical favourite' at Melbourne Park.

Nadal, the defending champion in Australia, has failed to win a single Tour event since last June, although the 36-year-old from Mallorca has been written off before, only to succeed at Grand Slam level again - and on more than one occasion.

Two other contenders in the year's opening Slam are Casper Ruud and Daniil Medvedev.

Ruud lost four big finals in 2022, but ended the year No 3 in the world. He suffered Slam defeats in Paris and New York, while also finishing runner-up at the ATP Tour World Finals in Turin and Masters Series' event in Miami.

But he's won nine Tour events over the past three years, although eight of these were on clay.

Medvedev, runner-up at the past two Australian Opens, was banned from playing at Wimbledon last summer because of his Russian nationality.

The 26-year-old did beat Novak Djokovic in the US Open final of 2021 and has reached the semi-final stage in five of his last seven hard court Slams.

Just a few days ago at the Adelaide International, Medvedev and Djokovic faced each other in the Last Four when the Serbian came out on top and went on to win the tournament.

A seemingly rejuvenated Nick Kyrgios may fancy his chances on home soil.

Although ending 2022 outside the world's top 20, the 27-year-old from Canberra appears to be more mature than he was just a few years ago.

He lost the Wimbledon final in July, before holding aloft the trophy at the ATP Tour event in Washington DC a few weeks' later.

This was his first ATP title since winning the same hard court event three years earlier.

In early September he followed up his run at Wimbledon, by reaching the quarter-finals in New York where he beat Medvedev in Round Four.

However, he remains a difficult player to assess and usually plays in far fewer tournaments than the majority of his contemporaries.

