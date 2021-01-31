To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Australian Open: Form guide for the women's singles

Australian Open Rod Laver Arena
Action from last year's final between Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza at the Rod Laver Arena.

Who will emerge victorious in the women's singles at the Australian Open? Take a look at our Grand Slam form guide, with words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

“Once again we head into a big tournament with no obvious leader in the women’s ranks and, with little competitive action taking place in recent months, the potential for another brand new Grand Slam champion is reasonably high.”

Since Serena Williams took a year out to start a family, no one has truly taken over as a dominant world No 1 in women's tennis.

Although Serena still remains a huge threat, she's no longer the clear favourite every time a Grand Slam comes along.

Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep have probably staked the biggest claims to be considered the top female player of the past few years, but neither of these has really shown the Slam-to-Slam consistency of a true No 1.

Osaka may have won three titles during the past two and a bit years but she has failed to reach the quarter-finals in any other.

Halep, on the other hand, has won two majors since Serena began her one year sabbatical, while also reaching two finals, one semi-final and two quarter-finals. But she's also lost four times during the opening week of a Slam.

Serena's 23rd major title arrived in Melbourne four years ago, since when the 14 subsequent championships have produced 11 different winners.

Once again we head into a big tournament with no obvious leader in the women's ranks and, with little competitive action taking place in recent months, the potential for another brand new Grand Slam champion is reasonably high.

Just three months ago, Iga Swiatek stunned everyone - and probably herself too - by winning at Roland Garros, her first title of any sort at senior level.

The build-up to the Australian Open has not been helped by the on-going Covid-19 crisis, which has meant players having to isolate in hotel rooms after arriving Down Under.

All of this continues to add to the fascinating mix of uncertainty which has been part of women's tennis for the last four years.

So who are the likely challengers when the delayed Australian Open finally starts on Monday, February 8th?

Ashleigh Barty: The world No 1 from Australia is probably better placed mentally than most of her fellow competitors going into the tournament, as she hasn't had to cope with being stuck in a hotel room for over a week. However, she chose not to play in New York or Paris, so this will be her first Slam since reaching the semi-finals in Melbourne 12 months ago. In all, she skipped the final 10 months of 2020 but is set to play a warm-up event next week.

Bianca Andreescu: This will be her first Slam since beating Serena Williams in the final of the US Open in 2019. Injuries and Covid prevented any appearances last year but will still be the No 8 seed in Melbourne. The 20-year-old Canadian enjoys hard courts most of all, having also won the prestigious title at Indian Wells.

Victoria Azarenka: Came from nowhere to reach the US Open final in September when she beat Serena Williams in the last four. However, the dream was ended by Ozaka as she lost a New York final for the third time. The former world No 1, now 31, won back-to-back Aussie Opens in 2012-13.

Simona Halep: The dependable Romanian has, at least, shown a little more consistency than most at the top end of the game. Now 29, was a Melbourne semi-finalist last year, and runner-up in 2018. Was one of the many withdrawals from last year's US Open, and arrived at Roland Garros as the top seed only to win just three games during her fourth round loss to Iga Swiatek.

Naomi Ozaka: Queen of the hard court. All three Slam victories have been on this surface but she opted not to play on the clay of Paris last autumn. Japan's biggest sports star is a real threat in Melbourne.

Sofia Kenin: The defending champion and the only player to reach two Slam finals during 2020. The fiercely determined Russian-born American is most definitely here to stay and should be a strong contender for major titles in the years to come.

Iga Swiatek: Only 19, the young Pole won last year's French Open when ranked No 54 in the world. She didn't even drop a set in Paris, and only conceded four games twice. Will be interesting to see how she copes with the added pressure but is certainly a great boost for the sport of tennis.

Serena Williams: Still chasing that elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title which would bring her level with Margaret Court. Since returning to the sport, following childbirth, Serena has contested 10 majors, reaching the final in four but losing the lot. She turns 40 in September. Doesn't play a lot of competitive tennis nowadays but, because of Covid which has led to the cancellation of many tournaments around the world over the past year, neither has anyone else. So shouldn't be at a massive disadvantage going into the Australian Open.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Last 10 Grand Slam Results (selected players)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player F20 U20 A20 U19 W19 F19 A19 U18 W18 F18
Ashleigh Barty SF Rd-4 Rd-4 Won QF Rd-4 Rd-3 Rd-2
Simona Halep Rd-4 SF Rd-2 Won QF Rd-4 Rd-1 Rd-3 Won
Naomi Osaka Won Rd-3 Rd-4 Rd-1 Rd-3 Won Won Rd-3 Rd-3
Sofia Kenin RU Rd-4 Won Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-4 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-1
Elina Svitolina QF Rd-3 SF SF Rd-3 QF Rd-4 Rd-1 Rd-3
Karolina Pliskova Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-4 Rd-4 Rd-3 SF QF Rd-4 Rd-3
Aryna Sabalenka Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-4 Rd-1 Rd-1
Bianca Andreescu Won Rd-2 Rd-2
Petra Kvitova SF Rd-4 QF Rd-2 Rd-4 RU Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-3
Serena Williams Rd-2 SF Rd-3 RU RU Rd-3 QF RU RU Rd-4
Belinda Bencic Rd-3 SF Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-2
Victoria Azarenka Rd-2 RU Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-1
Johanna Konta Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 QF QF SF Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1
Garbine Muguruza Rd-3 Rd-2 RU Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-4 Rd-2 Rd-2 SF
Iga Swiatek Won Rd-3 Rd-4 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-2
Petra Martic Rd-3 Rd-4 Rd-2 Rd-4 Rd-4 QF Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Elena Rybakina Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1
Elise Mertens Rd-3 QF Rd-4 QF Rd-4 Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-4 Rd-3 Rd-4
Marketa Vondrousova Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 RU Rd-2 Rd-4 Rd-1 Rd-1
Maria Sakkari Rd-3 Rd-4 Rd-4 Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-3
Anett Kontaveit Rd-1 Rd-4 QF Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-4
Jennifer Brady Rd-1 SF Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2
Angelique Kerber Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-4 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-3 Won QF
Alison Riske Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-4 Rd-2 QF Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1
Karolina Muchova Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-2 Rd-3 QF Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-3
Yulia Putintseva Rd-2 QF Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 QF
Ons Jabeur Rd-4 Rd-3 QF Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Donna Vekic Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-3 QF Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-2
Ekaterina Alexandrova Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Qiang Wang Rd-4 QF Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-3
Shuai Zhang Rd-4 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-3 QF Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Veronika Kudermetova Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-1
Svetlana Kuznetsova Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Barbora Strycova Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 SF Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-4
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Rd-2 QF Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 QF Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Sloane Stephens Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-3 QF Rd-4 QF Rd-1 RU
Saisai Zheng Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1
Fiona Ferro Rd-4 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Caroline Garcia Rd-4 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-4
Jelena Ostapenko Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-3 SF Rd-1
Danielle Collins QF Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-2 SF Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Nadia Podoroska SF
Cori Gauff Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-3 Rd-4
Kristina Mladenovic Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-1
Laura Siegemund QF Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1
Marie Bouzkova Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1
Alize Cornet Rd-2 Rd-4 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Anastasija Sevastova Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-4 Rd-4 SF Rd-1 Rd-1
Rebecca Peterson Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-2
Patricia Maria Tig Rd-3 Rd-2
Jil Teichmann Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Heather Watson Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Katerina Siniakova Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-4 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-3
Anna Blinkova Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Sara Sorribes Tormo Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Bernarda Pera Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2
Jessica Pegula Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Alison Van Uytvanck Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-2
Barbora Krejcikova Rd-4 Rd-2 Rd-1
Paula Badosa Rd-4 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Su-Wei Hsieh Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-4 Rd-1
Ajla Tomljanovic Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1
Kristyna Pliskova Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Daria Kasatkina Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 QF QF
Sorana Cirstea Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1
Nao Hibino Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2
Lauren Davis Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-2
Camila Giorgi Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-2 QF Rd-3
Marta Kostyuk Rd-1 Rd-3
Irina-Camelia Begu Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-3
Venus Williams Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-1
Zarina Diyas Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Martina Trevisan QF Rd-1
Kirsten Flipkens Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-2
Tamara Zidansek Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1
Tsvetana Pironkova Rd-3 QF
Leylah Fernandez Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-1
Aliaksandra Sasnovich Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-3 Rd-4 Rd-2
Zhu Lin Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Kaia Kanepi Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-4 Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-1 Rd-1
Varvara Gracheva Rd-1 Rd-3
Yafan Wang Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1
Jasmine Paolini Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Viktoria Kuzmova Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Ann Li Rd-3 Rd-2
Margarita Gasparyan Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1
Mona Barthel Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Yaroslava Shvedova
Nina Stojanovic Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Sam Stosur Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-3
Daria Gavrilova Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-3
Timea Babos Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Clara Burel Rd-3 Rd-1
Anastasia Potapova Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-2
Andrea Petkovic Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-3
Aliona Bolsova Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-4
Kaja Juvan Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1
Monica Puig Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-3 Rd-1 Rd-2
Kateryna Kozlova Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2
Kristie Ahn Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-4 Rd-1
Oceane Dodin Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1
Tatjana Maria Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-1 Rd-2 Rd-2 Rd-1

Australian Open 2021: Australian Open Women's (Winner)

Monday 8 February, 12.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
Naomi Osaka
Aryna Sabalenka
Ashleigh Barty
Simona Halep
Iga Swiatek
Serena Williams
Garbine Muguruza
Sofia Kenin
Bianca Andreescu
Petra Kvitova
Karolina Pliskova
Victoria Azarenka
Elina Svitolina
Elena Rybakina
Cori Gauff
Maria Sakkari
Jennifer Brady
Elise Mertens
Belinda Bencic
Marta Kostyuk
Danielle Collins
Johanna Konta
Ons Jabeur
Karolina Muchova
Marketa Vondrousova
Veronika Kudermetova
Ekaterina Alexandrova
Tsvetana Pironkova
Anett Kontaveit
Angelique Kerber
Qiang Wang
Sloane Stephens
Jelena Ostapenko
Fiona Ferro
Caroline Garcia
Daria Kasatkina
Dayana Yastremska
Su Wei Hsieh
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Yulia Putintseva
Donna Vekic
Leylah Fernandez
Petra Martic
Marie Bouzkova
Shelby Rogers
Kaja Juvan
Shuai Zhang
Venus Williams
Svetlana Kuznetsova
Kaia Kanepi
Camila Giorgi
Sara Sorribes Tormo
Jessica Pegula
Kristina Mladenovic
Mayar Sherif
Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Nadia Podoroska
Anastasija Sevastova
Barbora Krejcikova
Jil Teichmann
Alison Riske
Bernarda Pera
Ann Li
Alize Cornet
Anna Blinkova
Barbora Strycova
Magda Linette
Saisai Zheng
Yaroslava Shvedova
Polona Hercog
Laura Siegemund
Rebecca Peterson
Patricia Maria Tig
Heather Watson
Katerina Siniakova
Alison Van Uytvanck
Ajla Tomlajnovic
Kristyna Pliskova
Paula Badosa
Sorana Cirstea
Nao Hibino
Arantxa Rus
Lauren Davis
Danka Kovinic
Vera Zvonareva
Zarina Diyas
Christina McHale
Madison Brengle
Misaki Doi
Martina Trevisan
Katie Boulter
Kirsten Flipkens
Tamara Zidansek
Lin Zhu
Ana Bogdan
Varvara Gracheva
Yafan Wang
Jasmine Paolini
Viktoria Kuzmova
Nina Stojanovic
Mona Barthel
Anastasia Potapova
Andrea Petkovic
Irina Camelia Begu
Daria Gavrilova
Astra Sharma
Maddison Inglis
Lizette Cabrera
Destanee Aiava
Arina Rodionova
Xiyu Wang
Clara Burel
Olga Danilovic
Greet Minnen
Timea Babos
Francesca Jones
Liudmila Samsonova
Sara Errani
Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Chloe Paquet
Valeria Savinykh
Rebecca Marino
Mayo Hibi
Whitney Osuigwe
