Lionesses stars could be among SPOTY contenders

Betfair punters back England for World Cup glory

The Betfair odds on England women's footballers winning BBC Sports Personality of the Year (SPOTY) shortened after they reached Sunday's World Cup final.

The Lionesses beat hosts Australia 3-1 on Wednesday to secure their very first World Cup final, and first any England team has managed since 1966.

Can the current European champions also win the 2023 World Cup? They have a squad of players who are more than capable.

Bright leads Lionesses charge

Captain Millie Bright is 5/15.80 and her price could shorten if England, who were odds-on to win the World Cup afer winning their semi-final, triumph in Sydney this weekend.

The defender has been ever-present in England's run to the final while her team-mates have made the headlines.

Alessia Russo, who scored her third of tournament to complete the 3-1 semi-final win over Australia, is 6/16.80.

The forward has got better as the tournament has gone on and should have a big role to play in the final against Spain.

As will Lauren Hemp 12/113.00 who also scored her third of the World Cup as the Lionesses downed the Matildas.

It was not easy for England, however, and goalkeeper Mary Earps pulled off a brilliant save in the second-half when the match was finely-poised.

She has shortened to 14/115.00 from being 40/141.00 prior to the semi-final.

Broad fav but England women can make history

Stuart Broad 2/12.94 is still the SPOTY favourite thanks to his part in England's Ashes series levelling win in his final Test.

His team-mate Ben Stokes is 9/19.80 after he decided to come out of retirement and play for England in the ODI World Cup which starts on 5 October.

Frankie Dettori, meanwhile, follows Broad in the betting at 7/24.40. In his case, as in Broad's, winning SPOTY this year would be more about celebrating career achievements rather than what they have done in 2023.

England's Women's footballers are capturing the nation's imagination right now and stand on the brink of history ahead of Sunday's final. If they are successful then we can expect them to be among the leading contenders to win SPOTY in December.

