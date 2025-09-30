Timeform

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Kempton

Kempton tips for Wednesday October 1
There is evening racing at Kempton on Wednesday and Timeform have identified three potential wagers

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Kempton's nine-race card on Wednesday...

  • Port of London on a fair mark

  • More to come from Slipper Time

  • Jackson Street better than recent form figures imply

18:30, Kempton - Port of London can improve again

Port of London is bred to be smart - out of Lancashire Oaks winner Pomology - and he was well supported on his debut at Windsor in June, but he ran as if something was amiss, beaten over 70 lengths.

He was again tight enough in the market at Southwell next time, and proved his debut effort had to be wrong, showing signs of inexperience six weeks on, but finding only a well-bred newcomer in the same ownership too strong.

Port of London went one place better over a mile and a half at this course last time, looking in full control two furlongs out but closed down late in the day by his stablemate who really started to motor in the final furlong.

This slight drop back in trip should be in his favour given the turn of foot he showed last time and, open to further improvement now making his handicap debut, he's expected to prove an opening mark of 82 a lenient one.

Recommended Bet

Back Port of London in the 18:30 Kempton

SBK6/4

19:00, Kempton - Slipper Time interesting up in trip

Slipper Time showed plenty of ability on his debut at Salisbury in June when finishing third to a next-time-out in June and, though he was unable to land the odds at Lingfield on his next start, he managed to get his head in front at the third attempt.

He still looked rough around the edges on that occasion, hanging to his right under pressure and only just edging ahead near the line.

That form hasn't really worked out, but he produced a big career-best effort on handicap debut at Newbury five weeks ago. Slipper Time still looked a work in progress, intermittently keen and never on an even keel through the opening furlongs, but finishing his race to good effect, likely to have finished seconds in another couple of strides.

Slipper Time will have to settle better, but shapes like a horse who will be well suited by this step up to a mile given how he finished last time, and he's almost certainly open to more improvement.

Recommended Bet

Back Slipper Time in the 19:00 Kempton

SBKSP

20:00, Kempton - Jackson Street ready to strike

Jackson Street is yet to win for his current yard, but he has plenty of solid efforts to his name, particularly on the all-weather, and he's in better form than his recent form figures suggest.

He endured a wide trip at both Chelmsford and Lingfield at the end of August and beginning of September, and he left the impression he could well have won back at Lingfield last time with a clear passage.

Jackson Street was keeping on well when having no room in the final furlong and was unable to recover from that - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result, making him out as one to follow.

He is potentially well treated nowadays - he is now 5lb below his last winning mark - and the longer straight at Kempton should suit his run style better.

Recommended Bet

Back Jackson Street in the 20:00 Kempton

SBKSP

Now read Sam Turner's weekend tips here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Weekend Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies bets as big as 25/1 for Ascot on Saturday

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Ante-Post

ITV Racing Antepost Tips: Three double figure odds bets for Saturday and a bonus 20/1 Arc play

  • Alan Dudman
Paris
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 16/1 Ayr fancy

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    ITV Racing Antepost Tips: Three double figure odds bets for Saturday and a bonus 20/1 Arc play

  2. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    ITV Racing Antepost Tips: Three double figure odds bets for Saturday and a bonus 20/1 Arc play

  3. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newmarket up to 7/2

  4. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

  5. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Troy to lay Siege in Ebor Handicap

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Newmarket and Haydock Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

Ayr Gold Cup Day & Newbury Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor