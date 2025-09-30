Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Kempton

Port of London on a fair mark

More to come from Slipper Time

Jackson Street better than recent form figures imply

Port of London is bred to be smart - out of Lancashire Oaks winner Pomology - and he was well supported on his debut at Windsor in June, but he ran as if something was amiss, beaten over 70 lengths.

He was again tight enough in the market at Southwell next time, and proved his debut effort had to be wrong, showing signs of inexperience six weeks on, but finding only a well-bred newcomer in the same ownership too strong.

Port of London went one place better over a mile and a half at this course last time, looking in full control two furlongs out but closed down late in the day by his stablemate who really started to motor in the final furlong.

This slight drop back in trip should be in his favour given the turn of foot he showed last time and, open to further improvement now making his handicap debut, he's expected to prove an opening mark of 82 a lenient one.

Recommended Bet Back Port of London in the 18:30 Kempton SBK 6/4

Slipper Time showed plenty of ability on his debut at Salisbury in June when finishing third to a next-time-out in June and, though he was unable to land the odds at Lingfield on his next start, he managed to get his head in front at the third attempt.

He still looked rough around the edges on that occasion, hanging to his right under pressure and only just edging ahead near the line.

That form hasn't really worked out, but he produced a big career-best effort on handicap debut at Newbury five weeks ago. Slipper Time still looked a work in progress, intermittently keen and never on an even keel through the opening furlongs, but finishing his race to good effect, likely to have finished seconds in another couple of strides.

Slipper Time will have to settle better, but shapes like a horse who will be well suited by this step up to a mile given how he finished last time, and he's almost certainly open to more improvement.

Recommended Bet Back Slipper Time in the 19:00 Kempton SBK SP

Jackson Street is yet to win for his current yard, but he has plenty of solid efforts to his name, particularly on the all-weather, and he's in better form than his recent form figures suggest.

He endured a wide trip at both Chelmsford and Lingfield at the end of August and beginning of September, and he left the impression he could well have won back at Lingfield last time with a clear passage.

Jackson Street was keeping on well when having no room in the final furlong and was unable to recover from that - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result, making him out as one to follow.

He is potentially well treated nowadays - he is now 5lb below his last winning mark - and the longer straight at Kempton should suit his run style better.

Recommended Bet Back Jackson Street in the 20:00 Kempton SBK SP

Now read Sam Turner's weekend tips here