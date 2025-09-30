Weekend Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies bets as big as 25/1 for Ascot on Saturday

Sam Turner has studied Saturday's card at Ascot

Spencer can prove a Prince at Royal venue

Back Fanshawe colt to put you in the Black

Purosangue fancied to outrun his odds

The York Listed race which saw Tiger Bay and Almeraq hit the turf, causing long-term injuries to riders Trevor Whelan and Jim Crowley, is not a race to revisit for too long given high-speed falls on the flat turn the stomach.

Thankfully, both Whelan and Crowley are in recovery and, despite multiple breaks, are intent on returning to the track in the medium term.

Aside from that horrible incident, the run of Prince Of India on his first start out of handicaps warranted respect and he ought to be on the scene this Saturday in the Group 3 Bengough Stakes.

The Marco Botti-trained colt renews rivalry with his Knavesmire conqueror, Elmonjed, at Ascot and, given the way he hit the line at York after being temporarily tightened up a furlong from home, the length deficit could be overturned at the weekend.

It has been a highly successful campaign for Prince Of India who landed the Shergar Cup Sprint over course and distance following an impresive breakout win in the highly-competitive three-year-old handicap run at the July meeting at Newmarket.

A return to a stiffer track will certainly suit the selection and hopefully Jamie Spencer (booked at the five day stage) will get the fractions right.

A stiff seven furlongs could prove the making of Back In Black who again caught the eye hitting the line strongly at Doncaster last time.

The grey son of Dark Angel - a 20/121.00 chance with the Betfair Sportsbook for the Balmoral Handicap in three weeks time - already boasts some valuable track experience courtesy of a fine run last year over six furlongs and he has broadly improved with each run since.

A blistering comeback win at Newbury in April catapulted him forward as a contender for a race of this nature and his connections have been typically patient with his education, giving the selection just two runs since when he again ran respectably at Goodwood prior to reaching the podium at Doncaster.

Fingers crossed, he is allowed to take his chance and indeed, makes the final 18 that go to post in the Challenge Cup. This track and test should really suit him.

The first-time cheekpieces appeared to sharpen up the mind and performance of Purosangue in the Ayr Gold Cup and he could prove a touch of value in the Challenge Cup, stepping back up in trip.

Andrew Balding's Aclaim gelding has failed to trouble the judge yet this summer, but his effort in Scotland promised a little more and, should connections reach for the headgear again, then he looks worth risking at a big price.

Given he has been winless all campaign, it was somewhat of a surprise to see the selection sent off a well-backed 5/16.00 favourite at Ayr, but he has held his form into the autumn pretty well in previous years, winning as a juvenile in October and registering a career best at York last September.

Ascot has never been a hugely happy hunting ground for him, but one of his four starts there was in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes when far from disgraced as an 80/181.00 chance, while he was also a creditable third in the Commonwealth Cup Trial last spring so it's not like he hates the place.