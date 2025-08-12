Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at 11/4

Sir Maxi caught the eye last time

Progressive Azaniya going for a hat-trick

Unexposed Maybe Not will be suited by step up to a mile

There are several course-and-distance winners in this handicap over the extended seven furlongs and it can go to Sir Maxi who recorded his Beverley win three years ago for Richard Fahey. Now with Sam England, Sir Maxi has more recent winning form to his name elsewhere, however, being successful in amateur events on the all-weather at Newcastle and Chelmsford early this year.

He looked to have gone off the boil more recently but there was more encouragement again from his latest effort at Doncaster eleven days ago. While never on terms, Sir Maxi caught the eye with some good late work to finish fourth behind Wilde And Dandy.

Sir Maxi is now operating 4 lb below his last winning mark and heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here as a result. Granted luck in running as he usually races off the pace, he could well be ready to strike again.

Recommended Bet Back Sir Maxi in the 15:45 at Beverley SBK 4/1

The three-year-olds look the ones to concentrate on in the Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury and this listed contest can go to Owen Burrows' progressive filly Azaniya who is bidding to complete a hat-trick stepping up in grade.

She had a couple of runs on the all-weather late last year but has left those efforts behind this summer, getting off the mark by seven and a half lengths in a novice at Newmarket and then following up in a handicap at Windsor last time when stepping up to today's trip.

That extra distance clearly suited her well, as she got the better of Princess Rascal by three quarters of a length but with a dozen lengths back to the third, Nanino Niyati, who therefore faces a stiff task trying to turn that form around here. With further improvement to come, Azaniya can keep her unbeaten record for the year.

Recommended Bet Back Azaniya in the 16:30 at Salisbury SBK 4/1

Three-year-old filly Maybe Not looks to have plenty going for her in Kempton's mile handicap, not least the form of Ralph Beckett's string which means he has the 'Hot Trainer' flag at present.

As a lightly-raced type, Maybe Not stands out against more exposed rivals. She got off the mark when making her handicap debut at Ffos Las in June, travelling fluently and impressing with the way she came from last to first. Maybe Not then started favourite for a better contest at Newbury, a fillies' handicap mainly contested by fellow three-year-olds, but she bumped into another unexposed sort in Bela Sonata and finished second to that rival after conceding first run.

However, Maybe Not shaped like a filly still on a very favourable mark, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag, and not for the first time gave the impression she'll be well suited by stepping up to a mile, having raced only at seven furlongs so far. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb and with the 'p' symbol indicating further improvement to come, she can resume winning ways here.