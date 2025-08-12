Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies a bevvy of bets at Beverley on Wednesday

Dumfries can motor home for in-form duo

Deadly Shot takes aim for Appleby

Don't turn your back on Time at Beverley

Solid bets look hard to come by on Wednesday at the other venues, but Beverley stage a card with a few opportunities and there is the potential for a solid gallop in this Porsche 911 Handicap which could aid the chances of Dumfries.

In all honesty, this should probably be called the Skoda or Lada Handicap given it is essentially for 0-55 milers, but the son of Cityscape is solid at this level and, with his stable enjoying a good time of it of late, could prove the answer to this puzzle.

The selection received a terrific ride fom James Sullivan to score over course and distance back in June and, although events havent't quite worked out as well since, there was enough in his latest racecourse start at Musselburgh to suggest Dumfries remains in excellent form.

A pace collapse (to help him settle) or a stiff climb to the line are essential for the five-year-old to shine so a return to this venue and the prospect of Twilight Jazz, Hallucinate and Overlooked setting a genuine tempo could see him add to Ruth Carr's recent successes.

Recommended Bet Back Dumfries in the 15:45 at Beverley SBK 7/2

Sneaking the 79-rated Bell Shot into this 0-78 handicap, as it hasn't filled, looks a smart move by trainer Mick Appleby who has also cleverly employed the services of the talented Warren Fentiman to reduce the burden.

Much is made of horses carrying top weight in races, and most of it is complete tosh as we, as punters, tipsters and analysts, are largely always unaware of a horse's weight or indeed what his or her confirmation is.

Carrying 10st 3lbs and bullying inferior opposition in a winnable race might be much easier for Bell Shot than tackling a grade or two higher with a lighter weight where the class and pace of the race takes him out of his comfort zone and the competition is that bit more intense.

However, that won't stop some onlooker saying, if he is indeed successful, that he has 'done well' to carry top weight to victory in this race.

I have actually seen tightly-knit handicaps where the top-weight is ridden by an apprentice claiming the full 7lb allowance which has, in turn, meant that he carried the lowest in the race, but this is never referenced!

Anyway, I'll step down from the soap box.

Let us just hope that Bell Shot finds a nice rhythm in front under the excellent Fentiman and replicates his smooth Newmarket success of 12 days ago.

Recommended Bet Back Bell Shot in the 16:15 at Beverley SBK 2/1

Trainer Declan Carroll won this event in 2017 with the smashing old favourite Save The Bees who raced an incredible 112 times in total, both on the level and over hurdles.

He was certainly more successful on the flat, winning 14 times in a 105-race career which ended at Wolverhampton at the age of 10.

With just 18 career starts, the Carroll-trained Time Tells All looks positively work shy by comparison, but with his sole career victory recorded on the Westwood last month, courtesy of a smooth three-length success in the hands of Zac Wheatley, the five-year-old could be the answer to this Class 5 affair.

Carroll utilised an apprentice to win this event eight years ago and he looks to have recalled that success by finding this year's renewal for Wheatley to continue his successful association with the selection.

The combination hit the line strongly last time at Pontefract in a better race than this when not enjoying the clearest of passages in the straight and can gain some compensation here.

Recommended Bet Back Time Tells All in the 16:45 at Beverley SBK 6/4

