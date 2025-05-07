Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Ratings Choice

Redorange will be suited by Chester

Chester's five-furlong handicap (14:05) will be fast and furious and something that can show plenty of pace from a low draw will be seen to advantage on this turning track. The one who fits the bill is Redorange for Clive Cox and Rossa Ryan.

Redorange showed improved form on his final start at two when making all at Yarmouth over six furlongs on his nursery debut when he had Ruby's Profit, who could prove his main danger here, back in fourth that day.

Gelded over the winter, Redorange was easy to back but showed plenty of dash again when making his reappearance at Sandown last month. Edging ahead two furlongs out, Redorange was headed in the final furlong and was beaten just over a length into third behind Queen All Star. That run should have brought him on, and he makes plenty of appeal at the head of the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings from his handy draw.

Recommended Bet Back Redorange in the 14:05 Chester SBK 5/2

Gary & Josh Moore are always to be respected with their runners at Fontwell and they have a good chance of landing the handicap chase over just short of two and a half miles (18:40) with last month's course-and-distance winner Jack Sparrow Grey.

The six-year-old hadn't shown much previously over hurdles but he was fitted with a combination of cheekpieces and a tongue tie for his chasing debut and proved a different proposition over the larger obstacles on his first start since January. In a strongly-run race, he did well to get up after a bad mistake three out which could easily have ended his chances. However, he recovered to lead in the final hundred yards and beat the favourite Ivane by two lengths.

Entitled to have improved for that first chasing experience, Jack Sparrow Grey heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and should make a bold bid to follow up.

Recommended Bet Back Jack Sparrow Grey in the 18:40 Fontwell SBK 7/4

Adrian Keatley's gelding Wobwobwob stands out at the weights in Kempton's seven-furlong handicap (19:30) where he has his first start of the year and makes his debut on the polytrack.

Wobwobwob lost his form in the autumn and ended 2024 with a poor effort at Doncaster, so could have been expected some leniency from the handicapper starting the current campaign, but being dropped 7 lb since his last run to a BHA mark of 79 puts him on a potentially very good mark. After all, Wobwobwob won the Ayr Silver Cup in 2023 from a mark of 87 and was back on the same mark when winning another competitive six-furlong contest at Thirsk this time last year.

Normally visored, Wobwobwob has a change of headgear to blinkers for his return when he'll be reunited with Cieren Fallon who partnered him to success at two. As a result of the handicapper's leniency, Wobwobwob is fully 6 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and if there's strength behind him in the betting, it may well indicate that he's able to make the most of his reduced mark.