Wednesday Racing Tips: Sam Turner's four to back on day one of Chester's May meeting

New Betfair tipsters recommends four bets at Chester

There's more to come from Convergent after impressing at Redcar

Positives suggest Mali will not leave backers wailing

Trying to oppose Aidan O'Brien in a Chester Derby trial can be a somewhat fruitless exercise, especially in the Chester Vase, an event the master of Ballydoyle has won a record breaking 10 times since 2007.

That record includes victories in six of the past 10 renewals, albeit only one of the half dozen successful went on to hit the frame at Epsom: US Army Ranger beaten by Harzand in the 2016 running.

That record suggests O'Brien doesn't run his potentially elite colts in this Group 3 event and, as creditable as Lambourn's return was in the Ballysax Stakes at the end of March, there is a chance he may be a shade vulnerable even if the step up in trip will play to his strengths judged on his run style at Leopardstown on his comeback.

The son of Australia was one of the first off the bridle in the Ballysax before finishing strongly and there is a chance Chester on good ground might be quick enough for him on that evidence.

If that is the case, Ralph Beckett will be keen to capitalise with two unexposed colts in Square D'Alboni and Pinhole, both of which look exciting prospects over middle distances this summer.

However, I was really taken with the Redcar return of Convergent who posted a big speed figure when justifying extremely short odds in a largely uncompetitive novice event.

Admittedly, Redcar to Chester to Ascot has not been a road trodden by many equine champions, but Karl Burke's son of Fascinating Rock was thought barely ready for his seasonal reappearance and, given he's related to several winners over middle distances, there should be more to come now he tackles 12 furlongs.

Connections are looking at races like the King Edward VII Stakes at the Royal meeting next month if all goes well here and he makes some appeal at the prices on offer.

Recommended Bet Back Convergent each-way SBK 4.0

There will be a fair of bit of wailing in the Turner household if Bob Mali doesn't get the job done in this Class 3 handicap.

I was positive about the chances of his unexposed stablemate, Double Rush, when the duo met at Newmarket at the Craven meeting and, although the more fancied of the Charlie Hills pair prevailed snugly, there were plenty of positives to take from the run of Bob Mali who only gave way late on.

Third-home Invictus Gold has already handed the form a timely boost with a dominant victory on Saturday's 2000 Guineas undercard and the only thing not to like about the chances of the selection is the price.

Unfortunately, progressive, nicely drawn course and distance winners with William Buick on board are never going to be missed by the market, but 2/13.00 or above is acceptable.

For the thrill seekers who prefer a little more jam, Force And Valour makes some appeal after an eye-catching effort at Meydan in February over a trip which looked to stretch him. This test looks more suitable for the half-brother to Seven Questions, but I'd like to see what affect a recent gelding operation has before recommending him as a bet.

Recommended Bet Back Bob Mali to win SBK 2/1

Charlie Hills' father Barry used to love winners at this meeting as a trainer and his son appears no different.

Sea Suite is another on the card, alongside Bob Mali, that has bright prospects of success on the Roodee judged on a taking debut performance at Kempton last month.

The Sea The Stars colt travelled like a dream for most of the mile event in the hands of Rob Hornby before a lack of match practice told late on and subsequent winners Fifth Column and Mister Rizz overhauled the selection, along with third home Explode.

The likes of Arabian Force (6th) and Keble Spirit (7th) have also won to boost the form handsomely and Sea Suite is taken to follow in the hoofprints of Hills' 2017 winner Never Surrender.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Suite each-way SBK 4/1

Correctly or incorrectly, trainer Jenny Candlish is often pigeon-holed as a jumps trainer but with 17 winners from 92 runners on the level this calendar year at a strike rate of 18 per cent, a strong case can be made that she is an excellent dual-purpose handler.

Five victories last month for the likes of Mariner, Rosenpur, Alzahir, It's Only Fun and Frankies Dream - the latter going close to supplementing the win at Beverley on Monday - are evidence the Basford stable is still ticking along nicely. They wasted little time getting off the mark for the new National Hunt season when yard favourite scored at Hexham on Saturday.

Spirit Genie and Probe are two interesting contenders for the finale on the card with narrow preference for the former who goes well at this time of year and can already boast a course and distance victory on his cv.

The selection looks as though two recent outings at Doncaster and Musselburgh have been needed following wind surgery and I'm hopeful we will see a sharper performance today in a race connections may well have had their eye on for a while.

Recommended Bet Back Spirit Genie each-way SBK 13/2

