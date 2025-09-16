Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 10/3 Horse In Focus at Sandown
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Sandown and Yarmouth on Wednesday.
Sallaal can progress again to complete hat-trick
Lightly-raced Sea Force remains with potential
Atherstone Warrior has made promising start for stable
Sandown, 15:35 - Improving Sallaal can make mark at listed level
Sallaal (Ire)
- J: Ray Dawson
- T: Roger Varian
- F: 1-511
Sallaal created an excellent impression when winning a strong Yarmouth maiden on his only start as a juvenile, but he was too keen and green to do himself justice when only fifth on his reappearance in a listed race at Newmarket in April.
He's got back on the up since, however, by winning his two subsequent starts at Hamilton with a bit in hand. He made the most of a straightforward opportunity in novice company on the first of those starts, but he showed much-improved form to make a successful handicap debut last time.
The form he showed there fully entitles him to another crack at listed level - only Cicero's Gift comes out higher here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - but Sallaal still has the 'small p' to show that improvement is likely, and he can cope with this higher grade.
Yarmouth, 16:35 - 'Horse In Focus' Sea Force has more to offer
Sea Force (Ire)
- J: Tom Marquand
- T: William Haggas
- F: 4-221346
Sea Force has come up short in handicap company so far but he has run well on all three outings since winning a Nottingham maiden in June, leaving the impression that he's on a handy mark and capable of better under the right circumstances.
Sea Force was only sixth at York last time, but he was beaten just a length in that 17-runner handicap. He shaped well into the bargain as he was short of room over a furlong out but stayed on strongly to be nearest at the finish.
That effort earned Sea Force the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and he still has the Timeform 'small p'.
Sandown, 16:45 - 'Horse In Focus' Atherstone Warrior can build on latest promise
Atherstone Warrior (Ire)
- J: Jason Watson
- T: Gary & Josh Moore
- F: 4164-304
Atherstone Warrior has made a promising start since joining Gary & Josh Moore and shaped well when fourth at Epsom last time.
He was beaten by a trio who filled the first three positions throughout, but he deserves credit for faring best of those held up despite failing to handle the track in the straight.
He was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag for that effort and looks interesting back on a more conventional course here, especially as he's been dropped 3 lb in the weights.
