Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 16/1 Sandown pick

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Wednesday

Talented filly is pick of the field in Listed contest

William Haggas-trained contender can strike at Yarmouth

No Nay Never filly Celestial Orbit impressed during her juvenile campaign last term, improving plenty for her debut effort at Kempton to win twice at Haydock and in convincing fashion in Listed company at Sandown.

This year, the Ollie Sangster-trained contender is yet to add to her juvenile successes, but did finish a creditable second to Zanzoun on reappearance at Newmarket. In the Nell Gwyn Stakes, she stuck to the task well after a sluggish start to place in Stakes company, and was entitled to improve for the outing. However, she failed to give her true running in the hugely competitive Poule d'Essai des Pouliches, in her first appearance at the highest level in a Classic, and was badly impeded at Tipperary when last seen.

With excuses to be made for her latest run, and dropping significantly in Grade from her penultimate appearance, Celestial Orbit can return to form in this mile contest, and resume her progress under Jamie Spencer.

Recommended Bet Back Celestial Orbit in E/W 15:35 Sandown SBK 16/1

Equipped with first-time blinkers, John and Thady Gosden-trained Running Lion holds solid claims under Oisin Murphy in this Listed mile-and-a-quarter event.

The daughter of Roaring Lion has previously coped well with softer conditions when a three-quarter-of-a-length second to Friendly Soul in the Prix de l'Opera at Longchamp last autumn, proving her credentials at Group One level that day, too.

She finished in front of a number of talented fillies that day, including subsequent dual Group One winning Fallen Angel, who had previously landed Classic success in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Running Lion is a Group Two winner, and has previously been successful at this level in Listed company. She sets the standard on the pick of her form, and, although she needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort in the Nassau Stakes when last seen, in a race that can be forgiven, she is the one to beat as the highest-rated in the field.

Recommended Bet Back Running Lion in 16:00 Yarmouth SBK 11/4

Likeable filly Rose Of New Jersey is back on her last winning mark of 54 for an in-form Gemma Tutty yard, which could allow her to strike and record a second career win in this extended mile contest.

The three-year-old daughter of Advertise shaped with some promise as a juvenile, able to pose a threat on a couple of occasions including when narrowly denied by Moostar in a Thirsk handicap. She was able to finally shed her maiden tag at the 11th time of asking in May, supported into a price of 11/26.50 when winning by a length-and-a-half under Connor Beasley, who returns in the saddle.

Prior to her sole victory to date, things hadn't quite fallen right for Rose Of New Jersey, who had been running over varying distances without success. She was luckless on the all-weather at Newcastle, but appeared well-handicapped when finally finishing in front and the return to this rating should allow her to be competitive once again.

In recent runs, Rose Of New Jersey hasn't been in a position to really threaten, but she can fare better on a going day and it could prove worth keeping the faith in her.

Recommended Bet Back Rose Of New Jersey E/W in 16:18 Beverley SBK 11/1

Three-year-old gelding Sea Force has been performing consistently well this year, achieving form figures of 221346 with his latest couple of efforts coming in competitive big-field handicaps. He was narrowly denied by now 104-rated Remmooz and now 98-rated Montpellier in novice events in the spring, before landing his maiden at odds of 2/131.15 in an extended mile contest at Nottingham.

Gelded following his maiden victory, the son of Sea The Stars was sent handicapping, beaten half-a-length from an opening mark of 88 on handicap debut at Ascot. He was then sent off at odds of 6/17.00 for a competitive heavy ground handicap at Goodwood when beaten only a length by the winner, Principality, when sporting first-time cheekpieces. When last seen, the William Haggas-trained representative was only denied a length-and-a-quarter by Fifth Column in contrasting conditions at the Ebor Festival.

Although he hasn't been able to land a nice prize in recent runs, Sea Force has proven he can pose a threat from his current rating of 89 and represents an in-form yard. He should put in a competitive effort under St Leger-winning jockey Tom Marquand, and makes the most appeal in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Force in 16:35 Yarmouth SBK 9/4

Fourth in last year's renewal, Nicky Richards-trained No Regrets is 9lb better off with reigning champion Half Shot this time around and makes the most appeal as he bids for another career success at the Scottish track.

The eleven-year-old veteran only has two-and-a-half-lengths to find with the winner on last year's form in which four fences were omitted. He can make the frame once again under Sean Quinlan, with course form in his favour.

In his subsequent run, No Regrets was a late faller at Hexham before finishing a distant second to Ilikedwayurthinkin in a three-runner three-mile affair at Ayr. Off for 206 days following that run, he was likely to improve for his return at Hexham and was able to bounce back to form when a respectable third to Puddlesinthepark at Cartmel in his latest outing.

Dropping back in trip here, No Regrets can take another step forward and put in a bold bid. He is 7lb lower than when featuring in this contest twelve months ago, putting him in with a good chance of going a few places better at the weights.