Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus at Nottingham

Westgate Warrior can follow up

Ice Max stands out at the weights

Lightning Tiger one to keep on side

Westgate Warrior is improving all the time at the minute, building on his encouraging runner-up effort at Beverley last month when opening his account over this course and distance a fortnight ago.

He was one of the least exposed in the field, and again showed plenty of natural speed, making all of the running and finding plenty for pressure to be cosily on top at the line.

The timefigure recorded gives the form extra substance and a subsequent 6lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him following up, especially as he's far from exposed. Timeform's reporter gave him the Horse In Focus Flag after his latest win, marking him out as a horse to keep on side.

Recommended Bet Back Westgate Warrior in the 13:47 Nottingham SBK 11/8

The Robin Hood Stakes usually attracts a smart sort for a listed race at the backend of the season, and the Karl Burke-trained Ice Max fits the bill in this year's renewal.

He hadn't really been competitive in pattern company this season, for all he had performed with credit, but he returned to top form when winning a useful handicap off top weight at York last time.

Ice Max was conceding upwards of 6lb all round to his rivals, but he class told in the end, never looking like being beaten once entering the lead a furlong from home. He goes especially well in testing ground, too, and if in the same form, he should take plenty of beating on these terms - he's at least 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Ice Max in the 14:47 Nottingham SBK 11/8

Lightning Tiger showed steady improvement in his first three starts earlier in the year, but always appealed as one who would raise his game further once handicapping, and he duly won with plenty in hand on his return at Catterick earlier this month.

He still looked a work in progress on that occasion, but he appeared to relish being ridden more positively, and he found plenty to win going away on his first start over a mile and a half.

Lightning Tiger has been raised 6lb in the weights, which looks very workable, and he has the potential to progress another chunk now having his stamina stretched even further - he has the Horse In Focus Flag also.

Recommended Bet Back Lightning Tiger in the 15:47 Nottingham SBK 7/2

