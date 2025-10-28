Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus at Nottingham
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Nottingham on Wednesday...
-
Westgate Warrior can follow up
-
Ice Max stands out at the weights
-
Lightning Tiger one to keep on side
13:47, Nottingham - Westgate Warrior can take another step forward
Westgate Warrior
- J: Alistair Rawlinson
- T: Roy Bowring
- F: 00-58321
Westgate Warrior is improving all the time at the minute, building on his encouraging runner-up effort at Beverley last month when opening his account over this course and distance a fortnight ago.
He was one of the least exposed in the field, and again showed plenty of natural speed, making all of the running and finding plenty for pressure to be cosily on top at the line.
The timefigure recorded gives the form extra substance and a subsequent 6lb rise in the weights might not be enough to stop him following up, especially as he's far from exposed. Timeform's reporter gave him the Horse In Focus Flag after his latest win, marking him out as a horse to keep on side.
14:47, Nottingham - A good opportunity for Ice Max
Ice Max
- J: Shane Gray
- T: K. R. Burke
- F: 49-726571
The Robin Hood Stakes usually attracts a smart sort for a listed race at the backend of the season, and the Karl Burke-trained Ice Max fits the bill in this year's renewal.
He hadn't really been competitive in pattern company this season, for all he had performed with credit, but he returned to top form when winning a useful handicap off top weight at York last time.
Ice Max was conceding upwards of 6lb all round to his rivals, but he class told in the end, never looking like being beaten once entering the lead a furlong from home. He goes especially well in testing ground, too, and if in the same form, he should take plenty of beating on these terms - he's at least 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.
15:47, Nottingham - Lightning Tiger will appreciate step up in trip
Lightning Tiger showed steady improvement in his first three starts earlier in the year, but always appealed as one who would raise his game further once handicapping, and he duly won with plenty in hand on his return at Catterick earlier this month.
He still looked a work in progress on that occasion, but he appeared to relish being ridden more positively, and he found plenty to win going away on his first start over a mile and a half.
Lightning Tiger has been raised 6lb in the weights, which looks very workable, and he has the potential to progress another chunk now having his stamina stretched even further - he has the Horse In Focus Flag also.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Wednesday tips here.
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: Three Ascot selections up to 12/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
ITV Horse Racing Antepost Tips: Three Ascot selections up to 12/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Paul Nicholls: Welcome To Cartries my best chance at Cheltenham and Hitman goes well fresh
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Exclusive: Cheltenham is a special and unique place
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has three picks from Cheltenham up to 11/1