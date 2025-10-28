Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including Dundalk fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections at Dundalk and Newton Abbot

Likeable chaser could bounce back from a workable mark

Proven course performers make appeal on the all-weather

Course-and-distance winner Brains is on a lenient mark of 61 with 7lb claimer Patrick McGettigan aboard on his return to Dundalk, and should be able to fare better than when last seen at the Curragh in his first run for 75 days.

Only 1lb above his last winning mark at Leopardstown in March, Brains has put in a couple of creditable efforts under this rider since, including a placed effort at Killarney and fourth-placed finish at Gowran Park.

Last winter at this venue, the gelding couldn't make a significant impression but had been performing well here in his previous winter campaign, finishing half-a-length second at odds of 25/126.00 from a mark of 75 having put in a bold bid from a mark of 82 previously, too.

From this low mark, the nine-year-old could be capable of posing a threat with course form in his favour.

Recommended Bet Back Brains E/W in 15:01 Dundalk SBK 11/1

In the penultimate race at Newton Abbot, top weight Theformismighty could be capable of returning to form for Dan and Harry Skelton, having failed to make any impression when well beaten here recently.

That was his first run following a 168-day break, and he was able to win at the second time of asking last season, therefore could take a significant step forward for his reappearance.

Only 4lb higher than his previous success, his sole win over fences to date, the eight-year-old is on a workable mark dropping in class, and remains open to further improvement in only his ninth start over the larger obstacles.

The point winner, who was narrowly denied over fences from a 5lb higher mark by New Order last winter, holds solid claims in this contest and could record a third career victory.

Recommended Bet Back Theformismighty E/W in 15:23 Newton Abbot SBK 13/2

Jamie Flynn-trained Storm Eric wasn't seen to best effect here earlier this month, but wasn't in a position to threaten over the extended mile-and-a-quarter trip and could fare better over 7f this time around.

Proven over course-and-distance with plenty of all-weather experience, the six-year-old makes appeal from a mark of 59. He's only 2lb higher than his previous success, rated 5lb lower than when narrowly denied by Signor Ferrari here in January when partnered by 7lb claiming Rory Mulligan.

From a workable mark, Storm Eric can make his presence felt in this field should he be able to bounce back from his latest run, in the hands of Robbie Colgan, who partnered him to his previous victory.

Recommended Bet Back Storm Eric E/W in 16:35 Dundalk SBK 20/1

Five-year-old mare Trishuli River is bidding for a fourth career success in this mile-and-a-half handicap, making appeal under capable 3lb claimer Wayne Hassett from a mark of 67. She was in great form here last winter, recording successive wins before placing twice.

Although she's now 11lb higher than her previous win here, she was able to make the frame from this mark under 5lb claiming Hugh Horgan when beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length in December, therefore has proven she can compete from this current rating.

She was beaten the same distance by Signor Ferrari here in February, too, when rated 2lb higher under 3lb claimer James Ryan, and, considering her eye-catching run in defeat here recently, could prove worth keeping the faith in.