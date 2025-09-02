Timeform

Wednesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for the evening racing at Kempton including a top-rated Horse In Focus at 4/1

Kempton
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Kempton on Wednesday...

  • Mama Maria ahead of her mark

  • Just Keep Flying hard to beat

  • 'Horse In Focus' Tactical Plan ready to strike

18:30, Kempton - Mama Maria improving all the time

Mama Maria showed just fair form last season, but she had found some improvement upped to a mile this year, opening her account on return from nine months off at Ffos Las a few weeks ago.

She beat a next-time-out winner on that occasion and was only denied a follow-up win in the stewards' room at Salisbury last week, prevailing only by a nose and the interference when hanging to her left was deemed strong enough to demote her to second.

Connections have found an opportunity for her quickly so she can race from the same mark and, steadily going the right way, she looks the one to beat in this field - she's 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

20:00, Kempton - Just Keep Flying looks a good prospect

Just Keep Flying made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of her debut at Goodwood, out of a well-related middle-distance performer, and she looks set to develop on a similar line after a taking debut success.

She was easy enough to back in the betting, but she looked well above average, switched out for a run two furlongs out, and stayed on to lead in the final 100 yards under a hands-and-heels ride.

The front two were comfortably on top and it looks form to take a positive view on, so she's expected to defy a penalty before having her sights raised further.

20:30, Kempton - Tactical Plan back on last winning mark

Tactical Plan showed improved form to win a couple of handicaps in testing conditions at Chester and Goodwood towards the end of last season, and he has shaped well on his last two starts.

He bumped into progressive Binhareer at Ayr two starts back, where he left the impression he was ready for a return to further, and he allowed the two who finished in front of him too much rope back at seven furlongs at Haydock last time.

Tactical Plan stayed on well enough in the closing stages, but it was too hard of a task to make up the ground in a slowly-run race, and he's better judged on his promising Ayr form. He was given the Horse In Focus Flag after his latest effort and he is a horse to be interested in back down to his last winning mark on his all-weather debut.

