Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 4/1 Sectional horse at Wolverhampton

Bollin Neil can continue run of good form

Asinara ready to strike again

More to come from Moira Express

Bollin Neil is a regular at Catterick, and he has an excellent record at the track, recording six wins in total on the Flat and two over hurdles.

He arrives in excellent form, too, three of his last four starts at Catterick winning ones, including a course and distance success at the beginning of this month.

His latest victory came over slightly shorter where he dictated steady fractions on the front end and he was in pole position when the sprint for home began, finding plenty to fend of his main market rival in the closing stages.

The return to two miles won't be an issue, in fact, it's probably a plus, and with the prospect of another easy lead at his favoured track, in conditions which suit, he's one to keep on the right side.

Recommended Bet Back Bollin Neil in the 15:10 Catterick SBK 5/2

Several arrive in form in this handicap, but the Charlie Hills-trained Asinara signalled she's ready to strike at Bath last week.

She's a winner over six furlongs, but the drop to the minimum trip has been the making of her more recently, winning over five furlongs at Bath in June, and coming on for her recent outing when runner-up over the same course and distance last time.

Asinara was arguably unlucky not to win on that occasion, travelling with plenty of zest before losing her position and shuffled back around two furlongs out, but finishing with a real flourish once in the clear.

She was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that run, marking her out as a horse to be interested in and, fresher than most she'll meet at this time of year, with conditions not an issue, she can be very competitive racing from the same mark.

Recommended Bet Back Asinara in the 16:20 Leicester SBK 6/4

Moira Express has a wide draw to contend with, but she is steadily going the right way, and caught the eye on handicap debut over five furlongs at this course three weeks ago.

She didn't show much in her first two starts on turf, but she has offered something to work on since the hood was fitted the last twice at this venue, not beaten far in a bunched finish recently.

Moira Express can be marked up further for that effort when taking sectionals into account, finishing with a real flourish having had every rival in front of her with a furlong to go, earning the Sectional Upgrade Flag.

She also is a Horse In Focus, while Roger Varian has the Hot Trainer Flag, to advertise what good form he's in. Moira Express is 2lb higher now, but this step up to six furlongs ought to bring about further improvement, and she remains totally unexposed.

Recommended Bet Back Moira Express in the 18:30 Wolverhampton SBK 4/1

