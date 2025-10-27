Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 30/1 Leicester pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at Leicester and Wolverhampton

Sierra Blanca can finally strike again in desired conditions

Course specialist is one to note on the all-weather

Coolmore-bred Sierra Blanca is winless since his maiden success in his final start for Aidan O'Brien, during a juvenile campaign which also saw him finish second in a Leopardstown Group Three to Cairo.

Now trained by Martyn Meade, the five-year-old son of No Nay Never makes his 17th start and could build on a recent promising effort at Windsor, where he finished a three-length fifth, staying on well from a difficult position.

He hadn't been seen to best effect in his previous runs this year, but was only narrowly beaten by On The River at Haydock twelve months ago in heavy conditions from an 11lb higher mark. Now rated 79, he should be capable of posing a threat under Harry Davies with conditions to suit.

At odds of 7/18.00, it could prove worth keeping the faith in this gelding, who has shown to still possess ability and has the chance to record another win from a low mark.

Recommended Bet Back Sierra Blanca in 15:50 Leicester SBK 7/1

Three-year-old filly Griselda shaped with potential as a highly tried juvenile last term, winning three successive handicaps during July, before finishing an excellent third behind now 85-rated Ghost Run and now 89-rated Oolong Poobong in a higher class Doncaster handicap.

The daughter of Kodi Bear, who fetched 34,000gns as a yearling before changing hands for 3,800gns in the summer, hasn't been in the same form so far this year but has dropped 17lb as a result.

She now resides with Henrietta Knight and, although she hasn't offered much encouragement in her chances of a revival based on her latest two efforts, it could be too early to completely give up on the filly.

Cieren Fallon, who partners Griselda for the first time, has already ridden a 50/151.00 for the yard this year, guiding Motazzen to success at Southwell in August, and could spring another surprise aboard this contender, who makes a return to the Turf.

Recommended Bet Back Griselda E/W in 16:20 Leicester SBK 30/1

Equipped with a first-time visor, this could be the time for David Evans-trained Guernsey Lady to strike in the hands of Pat Cosgrave, making plenty of appeal from a rating of 72 in this 6f contest. She landed her maiden at Lingfield in May, putting a length-and-a-quarter clear of Justice Twice, claiming a first career success at the fourth time of asking having previously featured in deep waters.

On debut at Newmarket, the daughter of Coulsty finished fourth to the sadly ill-fated Harry's Girl, a subsequent Listed-placed filly, with a future Ebor Festival winner in Ruby's Profit filling the runner-up spot, and Twilight Star, second to Spicy Marg in her next start, in third.

In her second appearance, Guernsey Lady placed third to now 101-rated Havana Hurricane, when ahead of the likes of Kesta and Sands Of Spain, before failing to make an impression in Listed company at York in her following outing.

Since going down the handicap route, Guernsey Lady has fared better, finishing third twice as well as achieving fourth-place at Chelmsford when last seen.

From a 1lb lower mark, 6lb below her opening rating, Guernsey Lady can pose a threat. She's a useful performer and should be capable of making her presence felt in this field, dropping in class.

Recommended Bet Back Guernsey Lady E/W in 18:30 Wolverhampton SBK 12/1

Course-and-distance winner He's A Gentleman has amassed plenty of experience at Wolverhampton throughout his career, and has achieved form figures of 12122512 here in the past two years.

A three-time winner at the all-weather venue, the six-year-old grey was beaten only a length in his latest start on the course earlier this month when rated 1lb higher under 5lb claiming Liam Wright.

He returned to some form on that occasion, dropping in class and returning to familiar surroundings as well as returning to the 7f trip having previously been seen over an extended mile-and-a-quarter in a heavy ground Chester handicap.

The likeable gelding is now 2lb lower than his previous winning mark, when partnered by 3lb claiming Joe Leavy, and he can put in a bold bid from a workable rating. He usually runs well at the track and should do so again for Hugo Palmer in this six-runner race.