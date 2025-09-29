Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus at Ayr

In-form Obito can build on recent promise

Montezuma a sprint handicapper to be positive about

More to come from progressive Oilisa

Obito was a decisive winner over this course and distance last month and has run at least as well in defeat on both subsequent starts, finishing runner-up at both Haydock and Redcar.

He was no match for the wide-margin winner at Haydock, but he proved much more competitive at Redcar where he lost out by only half a length and shaped well in a race that wasn't run to suit.

In stark contrast to the winner who made the running, Obito was held up last of all in a race run at just a modest tempo. The headway he made in the straight is all the more meritorious with that in mind, and he earned a sectional upgrade 5 lb higher than anything else in the race.

Recommended Bet Back Obito in the 15:00 at Ayr SBK SP

Montezuma has finished in the frame on all four starts in handicap company while leaving the impression he has a bigger effort in his locker when everything clicks.

He pulled hard and did too much too soon when third over six furlongs at Windsor on his penultimate start and then seemed to find things happening a bit quickly in the early stages when runner-up over five furlongs at Musselburgh last time.

That was still just about Montezuma's best effort yet on Timeform's figures and he was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter, marking him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time.

Recommended Bet Back Montezuma in the 16:30 at Ayr SBK SP

Oilisa made little impression in maidens but has proved more competitive in handicaps, shaping well when fourth at Catterick and third at Beverley a couple of weeks ago.

Oilisa made good headway in the straight at Catterick and it was a similar story at Beverley where she again shaped like she's capable of winning handicaps having started out from a basement mark.

That promising effort earned her the Horse In Focus Flag and she still has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight that she's expected to improve further after only a couple of runs in handicaps.

Recommended Bet Back Oilisa in the 20:00 at Newcastle SBK SP

Now read Katie Midwinter's Tuesday tips here