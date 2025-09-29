Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday including 16/1 Ayr fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards

Maiden could finally strike in handicap company

Classy veteran is on a workable mark

Six-year-old gelding Liamarty Dreams is one to note for Karl Burke in this 7f handicap, capable of posing a threat from a mark of 73 in the hands of Sam James.

The son of Oasis Dream is now 8lb lower than when beaten a length by Sword, now rated 85, in a Leicester contest in June, and when fourth in a higher class handicap at Chester in May. He's 15lb below his last winning mark, when recording successive wins over this trip at Musselburgh early last season.

Making appeal at the weights with proven form in softer conditions, Liamarty Dreams can make the frame here and fare better than shown in recent outings. He was far from disgraced when beaten only three-and-three-quarter-lengths at Haydock in his latest start, when equipped with a first-time visor which is removed, and he drops in class here which could allow him to be competitive.

Earlier this season, Liamarty Dreams proved he still retains ability and this could be a feasible opportunity for him to return to some form.

Recommended Bet Back Liamarty Dreams E/W in 15:30 Ayr SBK 16/1

Course-and-distance winner Rousing Encore is 4lb higher than his previous success here and is back on his last winning mark of 82 following a five-length defeat in the competitive Silver Cup recently. He performed with some credit to achieve eighth position on that occasion and could prove tough to beat in calmer waters this time around.

The winner of a higher class 16-runner handicap at York in May, Rousing Encore has been able to hold his own in tough, big field handicaps on a number of occasions, including when fourth on his return to the Knavesmire in July, when beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length by subsequent Listed winner Elmonjed, who is now rated 9lb higher on a mark of 106.

Rousing Encore is 5lb lower than on that occasion here, putting him in with strong claims at the weights. He can cope with softer conditions, too, which is another positive in his favour, and this could be the time to catch him on a going day in familiar surroundings.

Recommended Bet Back Rousing Encore E/W in 16:30 Ayr SBK 12/1

Experienced nine-year-old I Am Superman performed with credit when ninth at Leopardstown when last seen at the Irish Champions Festival, in a performance that could be upgraded in a competitive handicap. He's now 9lb below his last winning mark from a rating of 86, and can make his presence felt under 3lb claimer Jamie Powell.

A fine performer at Stakes level earlier in his career, the son of Footstepsinthesand, who makes his 56th appearance in this mile contest, is seeking a ninth career success and could finally be rewarded following a string of consistent performances in tough company.

The Michael O'Callaghan-trained gelding is on a mark from which he can strike, 8lb lower than when a close fourth to Love Billy Boy at Naas in April, and 3lb lower than when fifth of 19 runners in a Cork handicap in June. He makes plenty of appeal and can prove worth keeping the faith in.

Recommended Bet Back I Am Superman in 16:45 Cork SBK 13/2

Only 2lb above his last winning mark, 3lb lower than his yard debut for Alison Hamilton having switched from the James Owen operation, Come On John warrants consideration under David Nolan in this mile-and-a-quarter handicap.

The six-year-old has run well at the course on a couple of occasions in the past, and is on a workable mark.

Last season, he was able to make the frame on a number of occasions, often just narrowly denied. Generally consistent, he wasn't seen to best effect at Hamilton when last seen, but the return to the all-weather should suit and he can fare better than his fifth at the track in his penultimate outing.

The son of Kodiac holds each-way claims at odds of 20/121.00, capable of putting in a bold bid as he attempts to add to his six career wins.

Recommended Bet Back Come On John E/W in 17:00 Newcastle SBK 20/1

Alice Haynes-trained contender Filly Foden could be on a lenient mark on 62 considering some of the form she has shown during her career to date, and she has been able to emerge with some credit from both of her latest outings in handicap company, including when outrunning odds of 22/123.00 at Chelmsford last month.

At the beginning of the term, Filly Foden finished second to Ardisia on debut at Musselburgh, before going on to finish fourth to the same rival at Salisbury. Ardisia has since recorded two wins, including from a mark of 86 in a competitive Ayr handicap, and is now rated 92.

The daughter of Ardad remains a maiden after seven starts, but has performed well enough to suggest her first win should come soon enough and she is 3lb lower than her previous run.

Recommended Bet Back Filly Foden in 17:25 Bath SBK 13/2

Three-year-old gelding Pit Boss was an eye-catcher when beaten only a length-and-a-quarter over this course-and-distance recently, running well without finding a clear passage late on, eventually finishing sixth behind Fletchers Dream.

He was able to perform better than his odds of 20/121.00 that day, and could be worth keeping onside from an unchanged mark of 58.

Formerly trained by George Boughey before switching to Charlie Clover, the son of Ardad now resides with Liam Bailey. He is still seeking a first win in his 11th start, and could finally be ready to strike from a workable rating under Billy Garritty.

Bought for 62,000gns as a yearling, Pit Boss, who changed hands for 4,500gns during the summer, is now 13lb lower than his opening mark of 71. He has put in a couple of promising efforts since then, including when beaten only three-lengths at Brighton for his previous trainer, and managed to finish second in novice company during his debut campaign, too.

Pit Boss warrants consideration and could shed his maiden tag.