Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner fancies Jimmy to make his Mark at Bath

Kittow team taken to extend winning trend

Speed is the answer to winnable handicap

Appleby sprinter can shine bright at Bath

The Devon stable of Stuart Kittow has hit a rich vein of form of late with the recent victories for Chalk Mountain and Sunny Corner and Jimmy Mark may add to those gains at his beloved Bath today.

The Kittow-trained selection didn't fire at Wolverhampton last time over a mile-and-a-half but everything that could have gone wrong did and his effort fizzled out as quickly as a US Foursome pairing.

A patient ride is required for Jimmy Mark to deliver his best so being trapped wide, over racing and being keen were definitely not on the wishlist for connections who saw their gelding sent off a well-backed favourite as he looked to back up a fine effort at Windsor in mid August.

Hopefully, being reunited with Rossa Ryan wil assist the cause of Jimmy Mark here and he will need to be dropped in from a wide draw and also to aid him seeing out this trip properly.

A return to Bath should also help as his figures on Lansdown Hill read 15133812 with the eighth coming over an inadequate 10 furlongs on heavy ground which wouldn't have suited.

Recommended Bet Back Jimmy Mark, to Win 14:52 Bath SBK 11/5

Although he has been absent for nearly 100 days, his career profile suggests King Of Speed ought to go close in the modest 0-60 affair.

Trainer Mark Loughnane won this corresponding race back in 2020 and his representative has won following a 113-day break so fitness shouldn't necessarily be an issue.

The only time in five starts that King Of Speed has failed to reach the podium was on soft ground when he was fourth and, although he isn't exactly a winning machine, Billy Loughnane has won twice on him to increase confidence.

He is no good thing, but the speed maps suggest there will be a healthy gallop on the cards and that will suit a horse that relishes a pace collapse.

Recommended Bet Back King Of Venus, E/W, in 15:52 Bath SBK 8/1

With a trio of recently successful three-year-olds in this field, this 0-80 handicap might be a decent race for a Tuesday afternoon.

Throw in the likes of the ultra-consistent Jax Edge, a game winner at Windsor last time, and old adversaries HK Fourteen and Aces Wild then King Of Stars probably faces a relatively stiff task trying to regain the winning thread for the first time in four years.

On the face of it, those stats might not make for a compelling bet, but the grey son of Starspangledbanner is still a highly useful sprinter on his day, as he showed when a fine third at 50/151.00 to Cover Up at Ascot in a warm Class 2 handicap on his return.

He wasn't subsequently disgraced at Newbury either and, although he didn't fire at York last time, that was in a red-hot Knavesmire handicap and the blip did at least see his mark drop from 85 to 82 which qualified him for this handicap providing it didn't fill.

A handy draw in two will help the habitual front-runner and he won his sole previous start at the track so clearly finds the configurations of Bath to his liking and his record on genuine good to firm ground reads 12212254.

Given the marked class drop and booking of Mason Paetel, the eight-year-old is worth chancing to end his winless sequence.

Recommended Bet Back King Of Stars, E/W, in 16:52 Bath SBK 6/1

