Timeform

Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus and Horses For Courses selection

Horse racing at Nottingham
The action unfolds at Nottingham on Tuesday for Timeform

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Nottingham on Tuesday that you can back up to 11/43.75...

Timeform Superboost

It's the first day of the Punchestown Festival and Betfair have a barnstorming Super Boost to get five days of top class racing underway.

Ballyburn is unbeaten at Punchestown and won there most recently in November. Today, Betfair have boosted the odds on Willie Mullins' seven-year-old finishing in the top two in the Grade 1 Champion Novice Chase at 16:50 from 4/91.44 to 1/12.00. 

*Please Note:  This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet

Back Ballyburn To Finish In The Top 2 In 16:50 Punchestown

SBK1/1

'Horse In Focus' Expressionless on a good mark

Expressionless caught the eye when staying on into third over an inadequate mile-and-a-quarter on his return at Newbury earlier this month.

With stiffer stamina tests in mind, Timeform's reporter awarded Expressionless the Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he duly steps back up in trip here. 

Expressionless won twice over a mile-and-three-quarters last season, including once over this course and distance, so he looks primed to give a good account off his last winning mark. He's 2lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and also has the Horses For Courses Flag.

Recommended Bet

Back Expressionless in the 15:18 at Nottingham

SBK7/4

Bay of Dreams open to further improvement

Bay of Dreams stepped up on her efforts in maiden/ novice company when making a successful handicap debut over a mile at Newcastle last month, impressing with how fluently she travelled before quickening up nicely and scoring decisively by two lengths.

She was beaten under a penalty in a nine-and-a-half-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton just five days later, but there was again plenty to like about the way she moved through that race only to be overhauled inside the final half-furlong.  

Bay of Dreams left the impression that she'd be suited by a drop in trip, so the return to an extended mile here looks in her favour, and she still has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's a likely improver. She's also 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings so stands out as the one to beat.

Recommended Bet

Back Bay of Dreams in the 17:03 at Nottingham

SBK11/4

'Horse In Focus' Beach Point can build on comeback

Beach Point produced his best effort yet on Timeform's figures when runner-up on his return at Yarmouth earlier this month, collared only by a race-fit rival in the final 50 yards.

That encouraging effort earned Beach Point Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, and a 1lb rise in the weights looks to underestimate him as he is 3lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this handicap.

Beach Point will have the assistance of Oisin Murphy in the saddle for the first time and that booking has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

Recommended Bet

Back Beach Point in the 17:38 at Nottingham

SBK9/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday at the Punchestown Festival

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Day 1: Captain Guinness is in good form and aiming for a solid race

  • Rachael Blackmore
Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore
Ante-Post

Newmarket 2,000 Guineas Antepost Tips: Expanded is no back number for O'Brien

  • Alan Dudman
Newmarket

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Day 1: Captain Guinness is in good form and aiming for a solid race

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Newmarket 2,000 Guineas Antepost Tips: Expanded is no back number for O'Brien

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Newmarket 2,000 Guineas Antepost Tips: Expanded is no back number for O'Brien

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Punchestown Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 80/1 British raider on day one

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: National Hunt season review, highs and lows

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Minella Cocooner can get there sooner

  • Max Liu
Racing...Only Bettor

Dancing Gemini is fit

  • Max Liu

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor