Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus and Horses For Courses selection

Step back up in trip will suit Expressionless

Bay of Dreams to benefit from drop in distance

Beach Point has clear claims on ratings

Read Rachael Blackmore on her Punchestown Festival Day 1 rides

Timeform Superboost

It's the first day of the Punchestown Festival and Betfair have a barnstorming Super Boost to get five days of top class racing underway.

Ballyburn is unbeaten at Punchestown and won there most recently in November. Today, Betfair have boosted the odds on Willie Mullins' seven-year-old finishing in the top two in the Grade 1 Champion Novice Chase at 16:50 from 4/91.44 to 1/12.00.

*Please Note: This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers.

Recommended Bet Back Ballyburn To Finish In The Top 2 In 16:50 Punchestown SBK 1/1

Expressionless caught the eye when staying on into third over an inadequate mile-and-a-quarter on his return at Newbury earlier this month.

With stiffer stamina tests in mind, Timeform's reporter awarded Expressionless the Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time, and he duly steps back up in trip here.

Expressionless won twice over a mile-and-three-quarters last season, including once over this course and distance, so he looks primed to give a good account off his last winning mark. He's 2lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and also has the Horses For Courses Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Expressionless in the 15:18 at Nottingham SBK 7/4

Bay of Dreams stepped up on her efforts in maiden/ novice company when making a successful handicap debut over a mile at Newcastle last month, impressing with how fluently she travelled before quickening up nicely and scoring decisively by two lengths.

She was beaten under a penalty in a nine-and-a-half-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton just five days later, but there was again plenty to like about the way she moved through that race only to be overhauled inside the final half-furlong.

Bay of Dreams left the impression that she'd be suited by a drop in trip, so the return to an extended mile here looks in her favour, and she still has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's a likely improver. She's also 4 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings so stands out as the one to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Bay of Dreams in the 17:03 at Nottingham SBK 11/4

Beach Point produced his best effort yet on Timeform's figures when runner-up on his return at Yarmouth earlier this month, collared only by a race-fit rival in the final 50 yards.

That encouraging effort earned Beach Point Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, and a 1lb rise in the weights looks to underestimate him as he is 3lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this handicap.

Beach Point will have the assistance of Oisin Murphy in the saddle for the first time and that booking has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Beach Point in the 17:38 at Nottingham SBK 9/4

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here