Rachael Blackmore Punchestown Day 1: Slade Steel arrives fresh for Champion Novice Chase

Blue Hop and American Money are both in good form

Rachael's verdict on Slade Steel before Grade 1

Captain Guinness can perform at Punchestown again

I ride Blue Hop for Ben and Roger Brookhouse in the Abert Bartlett Triple Crown Series Final on the first day of the Punchestown Festival on Tuesday. It is a really competitive race, a wide open handicap, but he goes there with his chance.

He won a qualifier for this race in Wetherby the last day. His main rival made a bad mistake at the final flight, but he was travelling well at the time and there is a good chance that he would have won anyway. He has been progressive this season, has won two of his last three races, and comes here in good form.

I have never ridden him before, but he's a lovely ride to pick up for Ben and Roger Brookhouse, who has enjoyed plenty of success at the Punchestown Festival in the past.

This is another really competitive handicap hurdle, but American Money goes into the race in good form. He has been competitive in good handicap hurdles all season, most recently in a valuable listed handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse last Tuesday in which he finished a close fourth.

He is another horse I have never ridden before, but Eddie and Patrick will fill me in on him beforehand. He has a lovely light weight on his back, and he is a really nice ride to pick up.

Slade Steel

Rachael Blackmore

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

EXC 14.5

Slade Steel hasn't raced since he finished second behind Lecky Watson in a beginners' chase at Naas in December, but he has been in really good form at home.

He provided us with a great day when he won the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham last season. He has only run twice this season over fences. He finished second behind Better Days Ahead at Navan in November before he finished second to Lecky Watson at Naas, and the form of those two races has obviously worked out well since.

He goes into the race a fresh horse and we hope that he can run a good race.

Captain Guinness ran a super race in this last year, just getting touched off by Banbridge in the final strides.

He hasn't won since he won the Champion Chase at Cheltenham last season, but he ran well in the Champion Chase again last time, just getting caught by Jonbon in the end for second place behind Marine Nationale.

Marine Nationale is in here again, along with Fact To File and Solness and El Fabiolo, it's a really good a race, but he goes there in good form and hopefully he'll run a solid race.

