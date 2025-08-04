Tuesday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data highlight three to back including a Ratings Choice

Bear Island looks well treated

Moe's Legacy is thriving at present

Deep Water Bay can progress again

This doesn't look the deepest three-year-old handicap and it looks a good opportunity for Bear Island to build on his improved showing at Kempton recently.

He was well supported on his return and handicap debut at Nottingham in April, but didn't meet expectations, and he fared no better over seven furlongs at Kempton the following month.

However, the removal of a hood and return to a mile worked the oracle last month, and he won with plenty in hand. Bear Island easily brushed aside his main market rival in the style of a well-handicapped horse, and the timefigure he recorded backed up the visual impression he created.

Bear Island returns to turf now, but that shouldn't pose a problem, and he looks one to keep on side following a 6lb rise in the weights - he's 3lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Bear Island in the 16:15 Ffos Las SBK 9/4

Moe's Legacy arrives in the form of her life and can complete a four-timer. She had fallen below her last winning mark and resumed ways over an extended five furlongs at Bath last month, and she rattled off a quick-fire hat-trick over the same course and distance on Friday.

Moe's Legacy did so in decisive fashion, too, producing a career-best effort to score by two lengths from a trio who arrived in good form or had recent wins to their name.

That looks solid form for the level and she looks well treated turned out under a 5lb penalty under James Watson, who has been onboard for her last two victories.

Recommended Bet Back Moe's Legacy in the 19:15 Newbury SBK 5/2

William Buick has only ridden for Sir Mark Prescott four times in his career, so he looks an eye-catching booking on Deep Water Bay.

He's the sole three-year-old in the field and he proved well suited by the step up to two miles when winning at this course last time, first-time cheekpieces allowing him to maintain his concentration and he found plenty for pressure.

Deep Water Bay remains open to improvement as a stayer, and this slightly longer trip will only help him given how he shaped last time in a race which produced a good timefigure. He gets a nice weight-for-age allowance again and is just the type his yard excels with.