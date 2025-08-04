Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Palmer purple patch set to continue at Ffos Las

Condotti can strike for in-form Cheshire team

Son of Make Believe can deliver for Crouch

No Bull from Bell with his stayer primed for Newbury

6 (7) Condotti (Ire) J: Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle T: Hugo Palmer

Hugo Palmer F: 552-73 SBK 9/2

EXC 4.7

Michael Owen, owner of Manor House Stables, made some bold statements recently regarding his ambition for trainer Hugo Palmer to become champion trainer.

With three Group race victories inside the last seven days, some will feel those dreams can become reality in time and there is little doubt the Malpas handler is in a rich vein of form at present.

After some high-profile successes, Palmer hunts for smaller fish on Tuesday when Condotti heads to Ffos Las for a modest mile handicap.

The selection improved a touch in the first-time cheekpieces over course and distance last time when looking dangerous inside the distance, before the useful Narmar swept wide and late to steal the prize.

That was just Condotti's second handicap start, his first was at Newbury on his return to action in June where he looked like he was going to take a hand in the finish until lack of condition told and he faded out of matters as an unconsidered 40/141.00 chance.

The experience of Ffos Las shouldn't be lost on the Soldier's Call gelding here and this event looks less competitive than those he has contested in recent times.

Recommended Bet Back Condotti in the 16:15 Ffos Las SBK 9/2

6 (2) Cock And Bull (Ire) J: Hector Crouch

Hector Crouch T: Michael Bell

Michael Bell F: 43-614702 SBK 4/1

EXC 6.6

Course and distance winner Deep Water Bay is sure to have his supporters in this staying handicap and, given the amount of ammunition his trainer has in this sphere, it is easy to say why.

The first time cheekpieces were the catalyst to a winning display from the New Bay gelding here last month and a 5lb rise might not be enough to stop him winning a fourth race of the season.

He has been priced up accordingly however, and Cock And Bull could be the each-way call against the warm favourite given he bounced back from an abysmal effort at Chelmsford to finish a gallant second to Macari in a well-contested Sandown handicap last time.

The Chelmsford aberration was the only serious blip on his CV with Hector Crouch on board as his form figures aboard the selection read 21221 upto that point so to finish last of 10 at the Essex venue was somewhat of a shock.

That was the grey gelding's only start over two miles to date, but he was beaten too far out for it to be the trip at Chelmsford and he is worth another try over that trip here back on turf.

Recommended Bet Back Cock And Bull E/W in the 19:45 Newbury SBK 4/1

