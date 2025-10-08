Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Newcastle

Woven suited by conditions at Ayr

Cabeza de Llave shaped better than result last time

Parisian Scholar open to more improvement



Woven might not be a sprinter with a wholly reliable record but Michael Dods' veteran does go well in the mud which should stand him in good stead at Ayr where the going is forecast to be heavy.

Woven's two wins for his current stable have both come on heavy ground, including when popping up at 16/1 at Haydock around this time last year. He is now back on the same mark again as for that success.

He also ran a cracker on soft ground at this track just last month when an unlucky runner-up in the Bronze Cup. Refitted with cheekpieces for the first time in a while, he had to wait for a gap before making his run but finished well to be beaten a neck by Winged Messenger and was the first home in his group. Since then, Woven wasn't seen to best effect either at Haydock under less testing conditions, but with the going back in his favour here, and heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he looks worth a chance to register a first win of the year.

Recommended Bet Back Woven in the 15:25 at Ayr SBK 9/2

Chelmsford's five-furlong handicap sees a rematch between Startling and Cabeza de Llave who finished first and third in a similar event at the track last month. Startling battled to a head success on that occasion, but she did a couple of her rivals no favours leaving the stalls, including the favourite who was badly hampered, and she has been beaten off a higher mark since at Newcastle.

This looks the chance, therefore, for Michael Attwater's gelding Cabeza de Llave to turn the tables. He shaped better than the bare result just over a length behind Startling last time, caught wide from the worst of the draw and going freely with no cover under his apprentice rider before staying on, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag.

Successful twice around this time of year last season, including when recording a third course-and-distance victory, Cabeza de Llave hasn't got his head in front yet this year but has made the frame in his last six starts and seems sure to go close again with a better draw this time and heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Cabeza de Llave in the 17:45 at Chelmsford SBK 5/2

This is a competitive nursery but there was a lot to like about the way Charlie Johnston's Parisian Scholar won a similar event at Musselburgh last time which earned him the 'Horse In Focus' flag.

Out of a useful staying mare who is a half-sister to St Leger winner Logician, Parisian Scholar is bred to need time and distance but although still green, he took advantage of the step up to a mile for the first time on his nursery debut at Musselburgh. Soon behind, he began to make headway from three furlongs out and stayed on to get up late for a half-length win over Supreme Dancer.

That form is working out better than might have been expected for a low-grade contest and Parisian Scholar looks the type to keep improving himself, so he's expected to make light of a 4 lb rise in the weights at the top of the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Parisian Scholar in the 18:30 at Newcastle SBK 13/8

