Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 11/1 Bath fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Thursday

Nathaniel filly can achieve black-type at Bath

Henry de Bromhead-trained contender makes appeal at local track

By a top stallion who produces strong stayers, Nathaniel filly Oxford Comma is no forlorn hope in this Listed mile-and-three-quarter event, capable of outrunning odds of 11/112.00 under the in-form Hector Crouch, who has a 43 percent strike-rate at the track this year.

The Ralph Beckett-trained contender must bounce back from a disappointing effort in the Doncaster Cup, but returns to calmer waters here and was a creditable third in a competitive Goodwood handicap in her penultimate start, staying on well despite being no match for winner Kyle Of Lochalsh, whom she had previously beaten.

A three-time winner, Oxford Comma showed some decent form in beating the likes of Power Of Destiny and Hosaamm in her first few starts, having finished third to now 96-rated Love Dynasty on debut, achieving a rating of 101 ahead of her return to action this year.

This is only her ninth career start and she has the scope for further improvement, having already proven her stamina capabilities over further than two miles, but also winning over a mile-and-a-quarter.

Recommended Bet Back Oxford Comma E/W in 14:30 Bath SBK 11/1

Sporting cheekpieces and equipped with a tongue-tie for the first time, six-year-old mare Stoneyford Lady can finally shed her maiden tag in this two mile contest at her local track, capable of faring better than when fourth at Down Royal at the end of the summer.

She is on an unchanged mark of 97 following that promising effort in which she improved plenty for her previous effort at Wexford, beaten only a length-and-a-half having been sent off at odds of 14/115.00.

A half-sister to Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness, the Henry de Bromhead-trained mare shaped with potential in a maiden hurdle on debut when a respectable fourth to Tullyhill.

Although she wasn't able to build on that first career outing, she caught the eye in defeat this time last year, when third following a 165-day break, before again performing with some credit when fourth at Fairyhouse.

Possessing enough ability to record a victory from her current rating, Stoneyford Lady could finally strike under Darragh O'Keeffe for an in-form Knockeen operation, who is enjoying a fine season at the track so far this season.

Recommended Bet Back Stoneyford Lady in 14:40 Tramore SBK 10/3

Karl Burke-trained Liamarty Dreams was too far back to have any impact on the race when last seen over this course-and-distance recently, and, dropping in class here, should be able to put in a more competitive effort under 5lb claiming Jack Nicholls.

Making appeal at the weights from a mark 15lb below his last success, which came at Musselburgh early last season, Liamarty Dreams appears ready to strike, and this presents itself as a feasible opportunity for him to record seventh win in his 47th start.

The six-year-old, who is representing an in-form yard, has shown to retain plenty of ability this term, particularly when a length second to now 87-rated Sword at Leicester, and when fourth to Probe at Chester in May.

Although he's lacked consistency this season, Liamarty Dreams is capable of making his presence felt at this level in this field, with conditions likely to suit.

Recommended Bet Back Liamarty Dreams E/W in 15:55 Ayr SBK 15/2

Dropping in class from a 2lb lower mark than when last seen finishing third at 18/119.00 in a Hamilton handicap, Jim Goldie-trained Shine On Brendan is one to note under Kaiya Fraser. He's 3lb lower than his previous success which came in this contest 12 months ago, when beating subsequent three-time winner Cisco Disco, who is now rated 13lb higher on a mark of 71.

Since joining his current yard, Shine On Brendan has recorded form figures of 31151113142412 when appearing in this class, consistently making the frame at this level. He should be capable of putting in a bold bid once again, as the course-and-distance seeks a third success at the Scottish venue.

With proven course form in his favour, from a workable mark and with conditions to suit, this could be the time for the eight-year-old gelding to add to his nine successes so far, and land his tenth victory. The experienced son of Society Rock holds solid claims in this field, and can pose a dangerous threat.

Recommended Bet Back Shine On Brendan E/W in 16:30 Ayr SBK 7/1

Coulsty filly Guernsey Lady caught the eye earlier in the season, finishing fourth on debut at Newmarket under Neil Callan, who returns in the saddle here. On that occasion, she was beaten only by sadly ill-fated subsequent Listed-placed Harry's Girl, a future winner of a competitive Ebor Festival handicap in Ruby's Angel, and Godolphin homebred Twilight Star, who went on to finish second to Spicy Marg in a novice event previous won by Mountain Breeze.

The David Evans-trained filly then finished third at Goodwood to Havana Hurricane, who has since shown a great level of form including when winning the Windsor Castle Stakes, achieving a rating of 102, with useful colt Sands Of Spain further behind.

She shed her maiden tag by beating Justice Twice, a filly who had shown promise on debut in the Brocklesby Stakes, in a Lingfield novice event, before finding the Queen Mary Stakes too hot a contest when sent off at odds of 200/1201.00 for the Royal Ascot Group Two, more comfortable in subsequent starts in handicap company, most notably when last seen.

In her latest appearance on her all-weather debut at Lingfield, Guernsey Lady emerged with plenty of credit when third to Cashbox, outrunning odds of 16/117.00 to make the frame. From an unchanged mark, she can put in a competitive effort once again, capable of building on that respectable run and taking another step forward.

Guernsey Lady can return to winning ways with a favourable trip here, and makes the most appeal at a price of 10/111.00.

Recommended Bet Back Guernsey Lady E/W in 17:10 Chelmsford SBK 10/1

Making his second appearance for trainer Hilal Kobeissi having switched from the George Boughey yard, Jungle Land is one to note under 5lb claiming Mason Paetel in this 7f handicap. The four-year-old gelding is back on his last winning mark of 76, having won at Wolverhampton on his reappearance in March, and has been able to run well from a 5lb higher rating following his latest success, narrowly beaten over the same course-and-distance by Dicko The Legend.

Since then, Jungle Land has put in a couple of competitive efforts including over 5f here in June when rated 80, and should be capable of putting in another bold bid making appeal at the weights.

The son of Kodiac is seeking a third career success in this contest, and will be bidding to continue his good form on the all-weather having won once and finished second on three occasions from six starts on an artificial surface. He could be able to strike for his new connections here, and return to the winners' enclosure.