Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a Horse In Focus at Yarmouth

Progressive Barmyblade is on a roll

Saturn Five to take advantage of falling mark

Consistent Cosmos Raj is on a good rating

Barmyblade showed very little as a two-year-old but has proved a different proposition this season and has won three of his four starts.

The last two victories have been achieved over six furlongs at Ripon, the same course and distance he tackles on Thursday, and he has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at the undulating track that can catch some horses out.

Barmyblade has impressed with how comfortably he's travelled the last twice, looking like a progressive and well-handicapped sprinter, and he can defy a 6 lb penalty to complete a course-and-distance hat-trick.

Recommended Bet Back Barmyblade in the 15:20 at Ripon SBK 2/1

Saturn Five missed all of last season but has shown enough promise this term to suggest he retains plenty of ability and can capitalise on a reduced mark.

He didn't have much of an excuse when sixth at Chelmsford on his penultimate start, but he shaped better than the result either side of that, most notably at Chester last time.

Saturn Five couldn't get on terms with a trio who raced more prominently, but he put in some good late work to run on into fourth close home, catching the eye of Timeform's reporter who awarded the Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of interest next time.

Recommended Bet Back Saturn Five in the 15:40 at Yarmouth SBK 5/1

Cosmos Raj has finished at least placed on his last five starts and he shaped well when runner-up over just shy of a mile and a quarter here last time.

Cosmos Raj - also a bet for Sam Turner on this website - a winner over the extended mile at Hamilton on his penultimate start, looked set to follow up last time when quickening into the lead over a furlong out, but he was headed inside the final half-furlong and beaten a neck.

He pulled four lengths clear of the rest, however, and that was his best effort of the season on Timeform's figures, so he looks well treated off the same mark here and is 4 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. The drop back in trip here should also suit based on how well he travelled last time and it's worth noting the bulk of his wins have been achieved at around a mile.

Recommended Bet Back Cosmos Raj in the 17:30 at Ripon SBK 11/10

