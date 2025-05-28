Thursday Racing Tips: No Secret regarding the claims of this Ripon wager

Recent York display augurs well for Fahey's challenger

Cosmos claims out of this world at Ripon

Cicero's may prove an each-way gift in Sandown feature

The figures gurus rated Have Secret's fine third at York last time on a par with his 2023 Royal Ascot effort in the Golden Gates Handicap and a repeat of that level should make him highly competitive in this keenly contested handicap.

The selection has struck up a good relationship with Billy Garrity who was on board both for his creditable effort on the Knavesmire behind the classy Thunder Run and when the duo successfully turned a course and distance handicap into a rout last month when landing the "Cock O' The North" by upwards of four lengths.

Needless to say, the handicapper wreaked some revenge, raising Richard Fahey's gelding eight pounds to 90, while he was nudged up again for his York exploits. However, he is in great heart at present and could well defy the impost here.

The one negative is the current strike rate of his trainer which is well below the figure you might have imagined for Fahey at this stage of the season. Hopefully, that is a blip and Have Secret can kick-start a resurgence for his handler.

Having put up Cosmos Raj to win a similar handicap at Ripon last time out, I was feeling pretty good with life approaching the furlong marker as Danny Tudhope took up the running aboard the seven-year-old.

However, despite being matched at 1/91.11, the duo was worried out of it late on by the resolute Spioradalta who battled on gamely to score by a neck at the line.

Compensation could await Cosmos Raj here who takes a step back in trip but tackles a similar level of rival in this 0-75 where I'm hoping Havana Prince should set an honest gallop for the selection to run at late on.

Ed Walker has already pocketed one feature race this week with Mgheera landing Group 2 glory at Haydock on Saturday in the Temple Stakes and Almaqam might hand the Lambourn handler another notable success in an enthralling renewal of the Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

The Group 3 contest has drawn a deep field featuring untapped potential in the likes of the unbeaten Ombudsman who represents an operation that have already unveiled several first-time out Pattern race winners this season.

The Night Of Thunder colt is only 14/115.00 for Prince Of Wales's success at Royal Ascot next month and could well make short work of this field, but he was a work in progress at times last year and connections may well have left a little to work on ahead of a prospective date at the royal meeting.

Given race sharpness shouldn't be an issue for Almaqam, the son of Lope De Vega is taken to build on an encouraging effort in the Gordon Richards Stakes where his passage in the straight under Tom Marquand was far from serene.

Granted a clear run, Walker's half-brother to Saleymm could have finished closer than the length-and-a-quarter he was beaten by Al Aasy and Ancient Wisdom and, given his course Listed win came on soft, he won't mind what the ground is by race time. There seems no reason why he can't build on that comeback and make an impact on a fascinating renewal.

First the disclaimer. Cicero's Gift is rather in and out and has yet to earn a reputation for consistency. However, a contributor of that unpredictability, as it is with so many horses, stems from a physical ailment which has hopefully been rectified by a wind operation in the close season.

The five-year-old still looked as though he was 'climbing a little' and possibly looking after himself in the closing stages of the bet365 Mile, but his higher-than-ideal head carriage didn't stop him making concerted headway into the lead established by a quickening Dancing Gemini from the furlong marker to the line.

Given the winner that day has since been touched off in a Lockinge since, it was a fine effort from Cicero's Gift returning from a 188-day absence in the face of tackling true Grade 1 performers like Roger Teal's gelding, Haatem and subsequent Newbury hero Lead Artist.

Given what we know about, backing Charlie Hills' gelding isn't without its pitfalls, but that is factored into the price, and he could reach the frame at a big price.

