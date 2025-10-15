Thursday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a clear top-rated at Brighton

More to come from In My Teens on handicap debut

Drop in trip should suit speedy Gavin

A Pint of Bear 7 lb clear on Timeform ratings

In My Teens isn't obviously well treated for her handicap debut based on the bare form she's shown, but she's made a promising start to her career and remains open to improvement after only three starts - as denoted by the Timeform 'small p'.

In My Teens, a daughter of Camelot out of Grade 1-winning mare Jer's Girl, confirmed her debut promise and then some when registering an emphatic six-and-a-half-length success at Down Royal in June.

She couldn't quite follow up in a conditions race at Roscommon last month but was arguably unlucky not to be awarded the race in the stewards' room given she was bumped by the winner inside the final half-furlong. That performance earned In My Teens the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter, marking her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and she can take a big step forward.

Recommended Bet Back In My Teens in the 15:35 at the Curragh SBK 3/1

Gavin's stamina has been stretched by trips around two and a quarter miles on his last couple of starts, so he should prove suited by the greater emphasis on speed back at two miles on decent ground.

Gavin goes well around here and registered his third course-and-distance success on his reappearance in May, while he was runner-up the following month on his only subsequent visit to Ffos Las.

Champion jockey Sean Bowen has been aboard for all three of Gavin's victories at this venue and his return to the saddle has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

Recommended Bet Back Gavin in the 15:50 at Ffos Las SBK 3/1

A Pint of Bear's losing run comprises 20 starts and stretches back to June of last year, but he's fallen a long way in the weights as a consequence and signalled he's ready to cash in on his reduced mark when runner-up over course and distance nine days ago.

A Pint of Bear had made no impact on his first three starts this year but he returned to form from out of the blue last time, missing out by only a nose while pulling two and a quarter lengths clear of the remainder.

A Pint of Bear is actually able to run off a 2 lb lower mark here, which leaves him the clear pick at these weights. He's 7 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings so this looks like a good opportunity to register a third course victory at Brighton.