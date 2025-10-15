Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 25/1 Curragh fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Thursday

Filly can outrun her odds in Curragh handicap

James Tate-trained runner makes appeal at Chelmsford

Haveagobeau remains a maiden following 25 career starts, however, he has shown to possess enough ability to win a race and came within a head of breaking his duck over this course-and-distance in his penultimate start. He couldn't build on that effort when last seen, but could prove worth keeping the faith in.

The six-year-old is on a mark of 48 and is partnered by 5lb claiming Jack Dace, who has been aboard on a number of occasions in the past. Although he has been highly tried, the gelding hasn't quite had everything go right for him as of yet, but has course form which should hold him in good stead and may be presented with a feasible opportunity of landing his maiden.

Following an eye-catching fourth-placed effort at Windsor last autumn, Haveagobeau entered the tracker and subsequently put in an excellent effort when beaten only two-lengths at odds of 100/1101.00 in a Lingfield handicap in December. He ran on strongly that day but was unable to find a clear passage at a crucial stage when appearing likely to pose a serious threat for the major prize at a huge price.

It should only be a matter of time before this six-year-old son of Brazen Beau lands a deserved success, and he warrants consideration in this 6f sprint for Jim Boyle.

Recommended Bet Back Haveagobeau E/W in 13:45 Brighton SBK 25/1

A winner of this race last year when rated 2lb higher under 3lb claimer James Ryan, likeable gelding Jon Riggens makes appeal as he bids to add another course-and-distance success to his name, this time under 3lb claiming Wayne Hassett.

The Edward Lynam-trained contender couldn't justify favouritism when disappointing here earlier this month, but had previously caught the eye in defeat when eighth in deep waters behind Tango Flare in his penultimate start. He didn't get the run of the race that day, failing to find a clear run in the closing stages, and is now 4lb lower rated, returning to a race which he has won previously.

Bidding for a fifth career victory, Jon Riggens is well equipped to return to winning ways in this contest, sporting a first-time visor as well as his usual tongue-tie. He's well treated at the weights, having been competitive from a much higher rating during previous seasons, and should put in a bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back Jon Riggens E/W in 14:25 Curragh SBK 9/1

Course-and-distance winner Mary Shoelaces is only 4lb higher than her previous success here as well as her latest win at Newmarket, and can make the frame under regular rider Jessica O'Gorman, who claims 7lb in the saddle.

The Eddie and Patrick Harty-trained filly defied odds of 40/141.00 to finish a length third here in April from a 2lb higher mark, and has put in a number of creditable efforts since. She's on a workable mark and can pose a threat for an in-form yard whose recent runners have been performing well, most notably 10-length Listed winner Carla Ridge, who made light work of her opponents here earlier this month.

Capable of putting in a competitive effort, Mary Shoelaces is one to note in her 25th career start.

Recommended Bet Back Mary Shoelaces E/W in 15:00 Curragh SBK 15/2

In his first outing as a gelding, three-year-old Hello Zaman is worth noting in this 6f sprint for an in-form yard.

The son of Hello Youmzain is bidding for a second win of his career having won a novice event at Lingfield in January, justifying odds of 8/111.73 to prevail by three-lengths, before being narrowly denied by subsequent Group Three-placed Diablo Rojo, who has achieved a rating of 105 following a close second to the talented Big Mojo in the Commonwealth Cup Trial.

Hello Zaman made his handicap debut from an opening mark of 87, failing to make an impression at Newcastle before faring better when dropped in class at Kempton. Although he has been unable to strike in handicaps yet, this could be the time to catch him on a going day as he has good form in the book and can be competitive from a mark of 83.

Rossa Ryan has a 50 percent strike-rate for the yard on an all-weather surface this year, with a 31 percent all-time win-rate, whilst James Tate is currently performing at a 38 percent strike-rate with his runners at this venue this year.

There's plenty in favour of Hello Zaman, who makes the most appeal in his eighth career start.

Recommended Bet Back Hello Zaman E/W in 17:10 Chelmsford SBK 13/2

Another filly worth considering for the Eddie and Patrick Harty operation on the Curragh card is Tai Tam Bay, a four-year-old daughter of New Bay who is bidding to return to form following a string of modest efforts.

Winless since her return to action as a three-year-old last year, when rated 6lb higher under Chris Hayes, who partners her here, Tai Tam Bay has put in multiple promising performances since then, placing on four occasions during her second season.

She finished third on her reappearance this year, too, under 10lb claiming Alexandra Egan from a mark of 78, beaten only by Back Down Under and Dark Viper, both of whom are now rated 10lb higher, with the reopposing Loingseoir further behind.

Tai Tam Bay hasn't been able to match that level of performance since, but excuses can be made for her efforts, particularly when last seen in first-time cheekpieces in softer ground at Cork, in a race which the far side were able to dominate.

Blinkers are tried this time around and a better performance is possible. She can return to some form and shouldn't be discounted from a lenient mark of 60.

Recommended Bet Back Tai Tam Bay E/W in 17:20 Curragh SBK 25/1

Equipped with first-time blinkers, Arran can be competitive for Oliver Cole in this 6f handicap, making appeal from a mark of 83.

The flashy chestnut is yet to be fully exposed in handicaps as he makes his eighth career start here, attempting to return to the winners' enclosure for the first time since his debut victory at Newmarket last year.

On that occasion, the son of Havana Grey, who fetched €180,000 as a yearling, beat five rivals which included Godolphin pair Al Qudra, now rated 110 after a Listed success and second at Grade One level, and Hallasan, who went on to achieve a rating of 101.

He was denied only three-quarters-of-a-length by the progressive, sadly ill-fated Excellent Echo during the summer, before performing with credit behind Dark Cloud Rising, too.

The three-year-old colt remains open to further progression as he makes his all-weather debut, with the addition of headgear potentially able to spark some improvement. He has already shown to possess some ability and could be able to strike under the in-form Hector Crouch for an in-form stable.

Recommended Bet Back Arran E/W in 17:45 Chelmsford SBK 12/1

Top weight Mandurah showed plenty of potential during her debut campaign last year, winning on debut at Newmarket, beating now 99-rated subsequent Group Three-placed Miss Fascinator, before finishing a length fourth in the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes.

On that occasion at Ascot, Mandurah was beaten by Albany Stakes runner-up Simmering, who went on to land Group Two honours whilst also chasing home Lake Victoria in the Moyglare Stud Stakes. Listed winner Betty Clover was in second, with 96-rated Tales Of The Heart, a 400,000gns yearling who was subsequently sold for 650,000gns, was in third.

The Kingman filly was no match for Merrily in the Oh So Sharp Stakes and has been unable to strike in three subsequent starts, but she has dropped to a mark of 87 with the hood, which was first tried in her latest outing at Yarmouth, equipped once again. She shaped with some promise when last seen, running on well from the rear of the field following a slow start

If she can get off to a quicker beginning from the stalls and settle early on, Mandurah should be capable of making the frame under Silvestre De Sousa and returning to form.