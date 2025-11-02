Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

More to come from promising hurdler Siog Geal

Heavy ground looks ideal for Chally Chute at the Curragh

Jet Legs can make race fitness count

Fergal O'Brien's mare Siog Geal enjoyed a fine first season over hurdles last term and looks to be starting this campaign on a handy mark.

The Irish point winner was runner-up in her two bumpers at Aintree and Cheltenham last autumn before switching to hurdles, making a successful debut in that sphere at Catterick just after Christmas but gaining a more important victory when landing a typically competitive renewal of the Mares' 'National Hunt' Novices' Hurdle Final at Newbury in March.

Benefiting from the step up to two and a half miles, Siog Geal still looked inexperienced at Newbury but was always holding the late challenge of runner-up La Pinsonniere and earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag for that effort. A lengthy mare with scope, Siog Geal looks the type to progress further this season and needs taking seriously here.

Recommended Bet Back Siog Geal to win the 14:02 at Carlisle SBK 4/1

Chally Chute has been sent off at huge odds for both his starts this season but has looked better than ever since joining Ross O'Sullivan and is probably unlucky not to be two from two this term. He caused a massive upset when winning a listed race at Roscommon on his return in July at 125/1 and then went close to causing another shock in the Irish Cesarewich at the Curragh last time when a half-length second to Puturhandstogether at odds of 66/1. That run earned him the 'Horse In Focus' flag as he met trouble in running but for which he might have got up.

Like many by Fast Company, Chally Chute goes well on ground softer than good, registering all four of his turf wins under those conditions, so with heavy ground forecast the going will be in his favour, while he showed he stays this two-mile trip last time.

As a past course winner, Chally Chute also has the 'Horses For Courses' flag, while his smart effort last time puts him clear top on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, so he has strong claims of ending the season with a Group 3 win.

Recommended Bet Back Chally Chute to win the 14:30 at the Curragh SBK Evs

The Cumberland Handicap Chase at Carlisle can go to Jet Legs, trained locally by Martin Todhunter who had plenty of runners go close in October without actually winning.

One of those was Jet Legs himself, who shaped as if back in top form when returning from six months off over a slightly shorter trip here just over a fortnight ago. Jet Legs is normally an assured jumper, but having made the running, he made a bad mistake two out when still going well in front. Collared on the run-in, he then lost second close home before going down by a neck and a head to Dare To Shout and Inis Oirr.

He meets the latter again here and with recent runs under their belts, that pair can fight this out in a field where the rest are all making their seasonal debuts. As well as having race-fitness on his side, course winner Jet Legs has the 'Horses For Courses' flag and he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings racing off the same mark as when going close last time.

Recommended Bet Back Jet Legs to win the 15:12 at Carlisle SBK 9/2

