Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Sunday including 50/1 Curragh pick

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Sunday

Forgotten horse could thrive in new surroundings

Talented filly has the potential to claim black-type at a price

Eddie and Patrick Harty-trained Tai Tam Bay put in an excellent effort at odds of 18/119.00 in first-time blinkers here when last seen, and, from a 2lb higher mark with 7lb claiming Jessica O'Gorman in the saddle, can put in another competitive performance.

The four-year-old filly didn't enjoy the most favourable trip in a run that could be forgiven at Cork previously, but has appeared on a handy mark recently considering she is much lower rated than when placing here on her reappearance in March. She's now 4lb below her last winning mark, and has form in softer conditions which should hold her in good stead as she bids for a second career win.

Recommended Bet Back Tai Tam Bay E/W in 13:55 Curragh SBK sp

Facethepuckout is another contender to consider in this 7f handicap. The Michael O'Callaghan-trained contender has struggled for consistency this term, but is 5lb below his last win and is another who has shown form in testing ground.

From a workable mark, the nine-year-old should be capable of posing a threat under Jamie Powell. He is an experienced horse, making his 79th career start in this contest, and has caught the eye in defeat on a couple of occasions this term.

In a few races this season, Facethepuckout has been seen staying on strongly from the rear of the field, making late gains in the closing stages. With a favourable run, he can make the frame and makes each-way appeal at odds of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Facethepuckout E/W in 13:55 Curragh SBK 12/1

Grade Two winner Dedicated Hero makes appeal in this handicap from a mark of 130, capable of showing further progression in only his fifth hurdling start under Craig Nichol.

Trained by Sandy Thomson, the five-year-old impressed last year, putting in a number of good performances, winning twice. He proved his credentials in Graded company at Haydock and emerged with some credit at Listed level when last seen at Perth, far from disgraced when fifth at odds of 40/141.00 behind Kiss Will but perhaps not staying strong enough over the three mile trip.

The drop back to an intermediate distance should suit and Dedicated Hero is one to note on his seasonal reappearance.

Recommended Bet Back Dedicated Hero E/W in 14:02 Carlisle SBK 17/2

Matauri Bay finished a three-quarter-of-a-length second to Field Of Gold in last year's Group Three Solario Stakes, and, although he hasn't been seen to best effect in three runs since, it could be too early to give up on this son of Lope De Vega who showed such talent last season.

Now trained by Gerald Mosse, having switched from the Ralph Beckett yard, this new challenge could allow Matauri Bay to return to some form. He has been running against tough opposition but could have enough class to make his presence felt in this field, and is one to keep onside under Jerome Moutard.

Recommended Bet Back Matauri Bay in 14:15 Deauville SBK SP

Six-year-old gelding Uxmal has proven stamina and form in softer conditions, therefore should be capable of putting in a good performance in this extended two mile Group Three.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained representative has Wayne Hassett in the saddle as he bids for a first Stakes success. He was only narrowly denied in Listed company at Saint-Cloud a couple of years ago, beaten only by now 111-rated Al Nayyir.

Since that effort, Uxmal has spent long periods off track, making three appearances. He won twice last year, but was no match for stablemate Al Riffa in a Group Two here during the summer in his first run following a 392-day break.

Should he take a step forward for his return to action in this slight drop in Grade, Uxmal holds solid claims and could prove worth keeping the faith in.

Recommended Bet Back Uxmal in 14:30 Curragh SBK 3/1

Purchased for €230,000 following a second-placed effort in a Tralee point-to-point, won by Histrionic, who changed hands for €450,000, and also featured Grade Two winner Dedicated Hero, Backmersackme, Aspurofthemoment and Angostura, all of whom are rated 120 or higher currently, Boston Boy is an interesting contender on chasing debut.

Representing the Jonjo and A J O'Neill training operation, the six-year-old gelding has previous point experience as he makes his first start under Rules over the larger obstacles. He shed his maiden tag over hurdles in his penultimate outing at Fontwell, before putting in a creditable effort in a competitive 22-runner Punchestown handicap last May.

On that occasion in Ireland, Boston Boy travelled well into the race and stuck on towards the finish, but couldn't find the most straightforward passage in the latter stages when unable to land a major blow. He lost little in defeat in that tricky handicap and there could be further progression to come from him over fences.

Returning from a 185-day break here on the back of wind surgery, Boston Boy is one to note under Richie McLernon. His point form has substance and his brother Sammy Bill made a successful start as a chaser, achieving a rating of 135 after only two runs over fences.

Another noteworthy piece of form is his third exciting prospect Meetmebythesea, now rated 133, and talented performer Mythical Moon, rated 125, in a Doncaster novices' hurdle earlier this year. He travelled exceptionally well into the race there, too, catching the eye when beaten only three-and-three-quarter-lengths by the winner, slightly outpaced by the two in front but emerging with credit.

From a rating of 110 on chasing debut, Boston Boy makes appeal. He's unexposed and remains open to further improvement in only his tenth start under Rules.

Recommended Bet Back Boston Boy in 14:55 Huntingdon SBK SP

Experienced eight-year-old Earls makes each-way appeal in this competitive mile handicap. He has the potential to make his presence felt from a mark of 82 under Robert Whearty, 6lb above his last win and with proven soft ground form.

This assignment should suit the Gavin Cromwell-trained runner, who has put in some decent efforts recently and could be able to return to the winners' enclosure. He has previously won from a higher rating than his current mark, often running well in testing conditions against tough rivals.

At a price of 25/126.00, Earls warrants each-way consideration and could prove good enough to make the frame with conditions to suit.

Recommended Bet Back Earls E/W in 15:05 Curragh SBK 25/1

Four-year-old filly Ob La Di didn't see out her race well enough from the front to make an impact when last seen at Leopardstown, and things didn't go her way over a shorter tip at Naas in her previous run, however, she remains a horse with potential and is too big a price to ignore at odds of [...] considering some of the form she has shown.

At Naas in August, she put in an excellent effort to land a second career success at odds of 10/111.00, having previously caught the eye when finishing strongly behind Beset at Sligo. She could prove better than her current mark of 83 suggests, and, with a favourable trip, can outrun her odds under Ben Coen.

The Johnny Murtagh-trained filly has coped with slightly softer conditions in the past, and has shown a good level of form behind a subsequent Group One winner in Grateful, too. There could be more to come from her and she shouldn't be discounted in this Listed contest.