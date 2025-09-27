Sunday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 4/1 top-rated Horse In Focus

Course specialist Zambezi Magic back at Ffos Las

Give It To Me Oj going for another 'Derby' at Epsom

Shorter trip to suit Superposition

Zambezi Magic has become a course specialist at Ffos Las since joining Bernard Llewellyn, earning the 'Horses For Courses' flag with five course-and-distance victories, and he can gain another in this amateur riders' contest.

Zambezi Magic was successful twice at the track in both 2022 and 2024 and he now looks set for a second win there this year too, having bolted up by almost ten lengths on heavy ground on his latest visit to Ffos Las earlier this month. That's not the first time he's relished the testing conditions that often prevail in that part of Wales, so the forecast soft ground is in his favour.

Since then, Zambezi Magic earned the 'Horse In Focus' flag when catching the eye in an apprentice race at Bath last time, finishing fourth under hands and heels after being left with too much to do. Back at a track that clearly suits, Zambezi Magic, who tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, has solid claims under his trainer's granddaughter Jessica Llewellyn who is one of the more experienced riders in this field.

Recommended Bet Back Zambezi Magic in the 13:55 at Ffos Las SBK 10/3

Gary Moore has an excellent record with his runners in Epsom's Apprentices' Derby Handicap, winning it four times between 2012 and 2019 and successful again last year in company with son Josh. The Moores have the 'Hot Trainer' flag given their good form at present, and they can win the race again, this time with Give It To Me Oj who has Ashley Lewis in the saddle claiming 5 lb.

Give It To Me Oj did very well as a juvenile hurdler in the spring, making into a useful sort who won three of his last four starts over hurdles including a valuable handicap against older novices at Sandown on the final day of the season.

He was then given a summer break and maintained his winning form with a successful reappearance on the Flat earlier this month, winning the Jump Jockeys Derby at Epsom. Making all the running under his usual rider over hurdles Caoilin Quinn, Give It To Me Oj ran out a ready winner from Saligo Bay who has franked the form by being successful since. Give It To Me Oj heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and, given that he clearly handles Epsom well, he can follow up from a 7 lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Give It To Me Oj in the 15:30 at Epsom SBK 11/8

Newcastle save their most valuable event until last on a marathon card and the seven-furlong handicap can go Ed Dunlop's four-year-old Superposition at the foot of the weights.

Lightly raced prior to this season, he has established a good record on the all-weather tracks this year, winning a maiden at Southwell in March and a handicap at Kempton in May, as well as finishing second to the Lincoln winner Godwinson in the valuable Seaton Delaval Handicap at Newcastle in June.

Back at Kempton last time, Superposition ran another good race in defeat in the final of the track's London Mile Series. Leading on the bridle entering the straight, he soon went clear but ran out of steam late on, winding up fourth behind Sky Safari and earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag. On that evidence, he's a well-handicapped horse dropping back to seven furlongs and of serious interest over the shorter trip.

Recommended Bet Back Superposition in the 18:45 at Newcastle SBK 4/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Sunday tips here.