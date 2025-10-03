Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Redcar
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar on Saturday.
-
Hamish hard to knock in this company
-
Well-bred Lyneham can build on debut promise
-
Top-rated Volterra can prove tough to beat
Ascot, 14:25 - Rock-solid Hamish tops Timeform's ratings
Hamish
- J: Cieren Fallon
- T: William Haggas
- F: 124521-11
Hamish may now be a nine-year-old and probably not quite as good as when he was beaten only three-quarters of a length by the mighty Kyprios, with the pair well clear of the remainder, in the 2022 Irish St Leger. However, he has won both starts this year and is evidently still capable of smart form.
Wins in listed races at Goodwood in June and Chester in September enhanced Hamish's remarkable record in such races. He has now won ten of his 11 starts in listed or Group 3 company on turf.
The bulk of those wins have come with cut in the ground, so he will appreciate the easing conditions at Ascot, and he very much stands out as the one to beat given he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Newmarket, 15:15 - Timeform 'Large P' points to improvement from Lyneham
Lyneham (Ire)
- J: Rossa Ryan
- T: Ralph Beckett
- F: 2
Lyneham had to settle for second on debut at Doncaster last month, but he ran a race full of promise in a valuable maiden that attracted a good-quality field on looks and should work out well.
Lyneham was beaten a head by another promising newcomer in the shape of Pathein, but he pulled four and a half lengths clear of the third and was awarded the 'Large P' by Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one capable of much better form.
In addition to shaping very well on debut, Lyneham also has a pedigree and physique which offers plenty of encouragement. The 425,000 guineas purchase is by Wootton Bassett out of a sister to Arc winner Found, and was described by Timeform's reporter as having 'bags of size and scope'. Timeform's reporter at Doncaster also commented that he was 'probably the best-looking juvenile to run at this meeting'.
He looks set to come into his own over middle distances as a three-year-old but showed enough at Doncaster to suggest he can get off the mark here.
Redcar, 15:56 - 'Horse In Focus' Volterra has been found a good opportunity
Volterra (Ire)
- J: Shane Gray
- T: Kevin Ryan
- F: 10021-382
Volterra developed into a smart handicapper last season, signing off for the campaign with a decisive win in the Challenge Cup at Ascot, and he looks well up to winning at listed level.
He was disappointing in a Group 3 at Deauville on his penultimate start but either side of that he was a close-up third in similar company at Haydock on his reappearance and then only narrowly denied in a listed race at Newbury last time.
Volterra was beaten a head by a progressive rival, but he showed smart form in defeat and there was a lot to like about the ease with which he moved through that contest, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to identify him as one likely to be of firm interest next time.
He comes out 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the form he showed at Newbury and Haydock, and he can prove a cut above these rivals.
Recommended bets
