Timeform

Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus at Redcar

Horse racing at Newmarket
There's good-quality racing at Newmarket on Saturday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar on Saturday.

  • Hamish hard to knock in this company

  • Well-bred Lyneham can build on debut promise

  • Top-rated Volterra can prove tough to beat

Ascot, 14:25 - Rock-solid Hamish tops Timeform's ratings

Hamish may now be a nine-year-old and probably not quite as good as when he was beaten only three-quarters of a length by the mighty Kyprios, with the pair well clear of the remainder, in the 2022 Irish St Leger. However, he has won both starts this year and is evidently still capable of smart form. 

Wins in listed races at Goodwood in June and Chester in September enhanced Hamish's remarkable record in such races. He has now won ten of his 11 starts in listed or Group 3 company on turf.

The bulk of those wins have come with cut in the ground, so he will appreciate the easing conditions at Ascot, and he very much stands out as the one to beat given he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet

Back Hamish in the 14:25 at Ascot

SBKSP

There is a massive Saturday evening KO in the Premier League. Read Opta on Chelsea-Liverpool here, featuring an 8/19.00 tip

Newmarket, 15:15 - Timeform 'Large P' points to improvement from Lyneham

Lyneham had to settle for second on debut at Doncaster last month, but he ran a race full of promise in a valuable maiden that attracted a good-quality field on looks and should work out well.

Lyneham was beaten a head by another promising newcomer in the shape of Pathein, but he pulled four and a half lengths clear of the third and was awarded the 'Large P' by Timeform's reporter to mark him out as one capable of much better form.

In addition to shaping very well on debut, Lyneham also has a pedigree and physique which offers plenty of encouragement. The 425,000 guineas purchase is by Wootton Bassett out of a sister to Arc winner Found, and was described by Timeform's reporter as having 'bags of size and scope'. Timeform's reporter at Doncaster also commented that he was 'probably the best-looking juvenile to run at this meeting'.

He looks set to come into his own over middle distances as a three-year-old but showed enough at Doncaster to suggest he can get off the mark here.

Recommended Bet

Back Lyneham in the 15:15 at Newmarket

SBK5/4

Redcar, 15:56 - 'Horse In Focus' Volterra has been found a good opportunity

Volterra developed into a smart handicapper last season, signing off for the campaign with a decisive win in the Challenge Cup at Ascot, and he looks well up to winning at listed level.

He was disappointing in a Group 3 at Deauville on his penultimate start but either side of that he was a close-up third in similar company at Haydock on his reappearance and then only narrowly denied in a listed race at Newbury last time.

Volterra was beaten a head by a progressive rival, but he showed smart form in defeat and there was a lot to like about the ease with which he moved through that contest, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to identify him as one likely to be of firm interest next time. 

He comes out 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings based on the form he showed at Newbury and Haydock, and he can prove a cut above these rivals.

Recommended Bet

Back Volterra in the 15:56 at Redcar

SBK6/4

Now read Sam Turner's Saturday tips here.

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 66/1 Ascot pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe

Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-by-runner guide

  • Mark Milligan
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe Tips and 1-2-3 verdict
Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Back Bibbi to land the bounty and cause a Longchamp shock

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar

  2. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Sun Chariot Big Race Verdict: Angel to fell her Newmarket rivals on Saturday

  3. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Sun Chariot Big Race Verdict: Angel to fell her Newmarket rivals on Saturday

  4. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ascot at up to 6/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips & Predictions

    Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Newmarket and Haydock Preview

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

Ayr Gold Cup Day & Newbury Preview

  • Mike Norman

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor