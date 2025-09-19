Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including an 11/1 top-rated Horse In Focus

Naepoint shaped well returning from a break last time

Young stayer Belgravian improving in leaps and bounds

Jannas Journey keeping one step ahead of the handicapper

Naepoint is a fresh horse at this stage of the season after just two runs this year with a five-month break between them, and after a promising effort at Southwell at the end of August, he looks an interesting runner in Ayr's opening mile handicap with that run under his belt.

He was successful three times for Ed Bethell last year and ended his campaign very much on the up with a couple of wins at Redcar, showing useful form. While he was then well beaten in the Spring Mile at Doncaster on his return, he shaped with much more promise, having moved to Richard Fahey in the meantime, at Southwell.

Claimer ridden and travelling well for a long way, making much of the running, Naepoint wound up sixth behind Indalo, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag and looking sure to come on for the run. He heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and is fancied to go well back on turf.

Recommended Bet Back Naepoint in the 13:15 at Ayr SBK 11/1

Belgravian is challenging for Cesarewitch favouritism and 'Hot Trainer' Andrew Balding's three-year-old can book his place in the field by beating older rivals here first in the Cesarewitch Trial which is a good prize in its own right.

Belgravian got off the mark in a handicap over a mile and a half at Doncaster in June but has improved in leaps and bounds since being stepped up to two miles more recently, completing a hat-trick at Doncaster, Haydock and Goodwood.

He was most impressive when beating another progressive three-year-old, Deep Water Bay, by nearly five lengths last time, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag. Despite a 10 lb hike in the weights, Belgravian heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with a 'p' denoting further improvement is expected, and he can emulate the same stable's Grand Providence who also won this as a three-year-old in 2023.

Recommended Bet Back Belgravian in the 15:55 at Newmarket SBK 5/4

After a treble on the first day of his big local meeting, 'Hot Trainer' Jim Goldie is not surprisingly well represented in both divisions of the Jordan Electrics Handicap named after his representative in the Ayr Gold Cup earlier on the card.

Goldie has four runners in both heats and has a particularly strong hand in division one of the seven-furlong contest where course-and-distance winners Kelpie Grey and Jannas Journey have leading claims.

Slight preference is for the filly Jannas Journey who rattled up a five-timer during July and August, with four of those wins coming here at Ayr. The handicapper hasn't caught up with her just yet, though, as she won again at Musselburgh just a week ago and is only 3 lb higher for that neck victory. With no sign of her progress stopping, she's capable of going in again.

Recommended Bet Back Jannas Journey in the 16:40 at Ayr SBK 9/2

