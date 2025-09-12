Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Treble Tee back on a softer surface

Addison Grey a sprinter going places

Interesting trainer change for Parish Councillor

Treble Tee won in good style on soft ground on his Newmarket debut last autumn and Simon & Ed Crisford's unexposed three-year-old is likely to have conditions on the soft side for the first time since in Doncaster's opening mile handicap.

Fitted with a tongue tie for his first two starts in handicaps last month, he got back on the up, beaten a neck by Big Leader at Thirsk and then half a length by Tribal Chief at Goodwood. That was a smart effort last time from this tall, scopey gelding, who kept on well in the final furlong to earn the 'Horse In Focus' flag, giving the impression it's only a matter of time before he goes one better.

Taking on largely more exposed rivals here, Treble Tee, who heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and holds a Cambridgeshire entry later this month, also has the 'Jockey Uplift' flag with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle for the first time.

Recommended Bet Back Treble Tee in the 13:15 at Doncaster SBK 9/4

Three-year-olds don't have the best rest of records in the Portland but Clive Cox's progressive sprinter Addison Grey has enough going for him to think he's capable of bucking that trend and emulating 2019 winner Oxted who is the only three-year-old to land the big sprint handicap since 2001.

Addison Grey has had only five starts but he has won three of them and is clearly on a steep upward curve as he's already a useful performer with theprospect of more to come. Landing very short odds against three rivals in a novice at Salisbury in July didn't tell us much about him but he went close in a much more competitive affair next time, despite traffic problems, when third in a Racing League handicap at Chepstow won by Roberto Caro.

Nine days later, Addison Grey enjoyed a much cleaner run in the Grey Horse Handicap at Newmarket when quickening well and winning going away from fellow three-year-old Binhareer who ran well in a big field at Ascot last weekend. That earned Addison Grey the 'Horse In Focus' flag, and while this more demanding from a 5 lb higher mark, he has the look of a sprinter going places.

Recommended Bet Back Addison Grey in the 14:25 at Doncaster SBK 7/1

Parish Councillor looks interesting making his first start for James Owen back on the all-weather. The five-year-old gained his only career success to date on the all-weather for David & Nicola Barron and shaped well over a longer trip on his final start for his former yard at Ripon in June.

That was in a steadily-run handicap for female amateurs where Parish Councillor ended up being left with too much to do after the first two kicked clear but closed all the way to the line before finishing third to Yakhabar.

As a result, Parish Councillor earned the 'Sectional Timing' flag for that effort, besides the 'Horse In Focus' flag. With cheekpieces back on and racing off the same mark as last time which means he tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, he also has the 'Trainer Uplift' flag having joined a stable with a proven record of doing well with new recruits.

Recommended Bet Back Parish Councillor in the 16:30 at Lingfield SBK 6/5

