Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data tips across Ascot, Newmarket and York

Never So Brave was arguably unlucky not to win on his first start since leaving Sir Michael Stoute at Chester in May and he confirmed that promise in spades when running out an emphatic winner of the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

He carried joint top weight on that occasion and in turn produced one of the best performances in a handicap in recent times on Timeform's scale, recording a very smart figure, one which more than entitles him to be pitched into Group 2 company.

Never So Brave won over an extended seven furlongs last time, so this step up to a mile, on a turning track, should be within his grasp, and he's very much one to keep on the right side.

More Thunder won over a mile and a quarter for Sir Michael Stoute last season, but he has shown much improved form dropped markedly in trip for William Haggas this season, winning his first two starts over six furlongs on the Rowley Mile.

That form is solid and he could hardly have caught the eye more when a fast-finishing second in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

More Thunder was given a bit too much to do on that occasion, still around six lengths adrift entering the final furlong, and only just finding the line coming too soon, beaten a head by one who made most of the running.

He was given the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as a horse of interest, and able to race from the same mark at Royal Ascot, he'll be incredibly hard to beat on known form, especially now moving up to seven furlongs.

Archivist bumped into some nice types when finishing runner-up four times before readily landing the odds at Leicester last month.

He stood out like a sore thumb from an opening mark of 90, facing older rivals, when again starting odds-on over a mile at this course last time, and he looked an exciting prospect as he dispatched of a back-to-form well treated sort.

Archivist took a while to pick up on that occasion, but he was well on top at the finish, shaping like a horse who is going to relish this step up to a mile and a quarter. That is also mirrored by his pedigree - by Dubawi out of a smart mare who stayed a mile and a quarter - and he looks very well treated under a penalty with his three-year-old weight-for-age allowance.