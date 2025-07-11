Timeform

Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data tips across Ascot, Newmarket and York

Newmarket
The July Festival at Newmarket concludes on Saturday

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Newmarket , Ascot and York on Saturday...

  • Never So Brave interesting up in grade

  • More Thunder very well treated

  • Archivist ahead of his mark

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now

14:22, Ascot - Never So Brave can graduate out of handicap company

Never So Brave was arguably unlucky not to win on his first start since leaving Sir Michael Stoute at Chester in May and he confirmed that promise in spades when running out an emphatic winner of the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

He carried joint top weight on that occasion and in turn produced one of the best performances in a handicap in recent times on Timeform's scale, recording a very smart figure, one which more than entitles him to be pitched into Group 2 company.

Never So Brave won over an extended seven furlongs last time, so this step up to a mile, on a turning track, should be within his grasp, and he's very much one to keep on the right side.

Recommended Bet

Back Never So Brave in the 14:22 Ascot

SBK9/4

14:50, Newmarket - More Thunder well-in for Bunbury Cup

More Thunder won over a mile and a quarter for Sir Michael Stoute last season, but he has shown much improved form dropped markedly in trip for William Haggas this season, winning his first two starts over six furlongs on the Rowley Mile.

That form is solid and he could hardly have caught the eye more when a fast-finishing second in the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot last month.

More Thunder was given a bit too much to do on that occasion, still around six lengths adrift entering the final furlong, and only just finding the line coming too soon, beaten a head by one who made most of the running.

He was given the Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as a horse of interest, and able to race from the same mark at Royal Ascot, he'll be incredibly hard to beat on known form, especially now moving up to seven furlongs.

Recommended Bet

Back More Thunder in the 14:50 Newmarket

SBK6/4

15:10, York - Archivist attractively weighted under a penalty

Archivist bumped into some nice types when finishing runner-up four times before readily landing the odds at Leicester last month.

He stood out like a sore thumb from an opening mark of 90, facing older rivals, when again starting odds-on over a mile at this course last time, and he looked an exciting prospect as he dispatched of a back-to-form well treated sort.

Archivist took a while to pick up on that occasion, but he was well on top at the finish, shaping like a horse who is going to relish this step up to a mile and a quarter. That is also mirrored by his pedigree - by Dubawi out of a smart mare who stayed a mile and a quarter - and he looks very well treated under a penalty with his three-year-old weight-for-age allowance.

Recommended Bet

Back Archivist in the 15:10 York

SBK5/2

Now read Sam Turner's Saturday tips

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Timeform

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's trio of best bets for July Cup day

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Kevin Blake

Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1

  • Kevin Blake
Horse racing expert KEvin Blake
ITV Races

Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with four to back at up to 15/2

  • Mark Milligan

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Juvenile form makes January Falmouth contender

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Juvenile form makes January Falmouth contender

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 35/1 maiden hurdler at Kilbeggan

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

80/1 swing can kickstart the day with a bang

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Hoping for a Spicy Friday

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Late Late Show

  • Editor
Weighed In

Aim Lambourn at the Arc

  • Editor