Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

Billie Frechette an unlucky loser last time

In-form Arkenstaar goes well at Hamilton

More to come from Corolla Point

Billie Frechette has been in fine form for Noel Meade this year, both on the Flat and over hurdles, and really should have added her to successes last time when looking a very unlucky loser in the Ulster Cesarewitch at Down Royal.

Sent off the 5/4 favourite in a competitive contest, she was going well when denied a run early in the straight before finishing well when forced wide in the final furlong but couldn't quite peg back Alba Chiara who got first run and held on to win by half a length. That effort earned Billie Frechette the 'Horse In Focus' flag.

She meets Alba Chiara again here but while the shorter trip isn't sure to suit that rival, it won't be a problem for Billie Frechette who was a course-and-distance winner under a big weight in June, adding to her first win which came at Dundalk in March. She also got off the mark over hurdles at Cork in July and was an excellent second at the Galway Festival later that month. She's 3 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and can make up for her unlucky defeat last time.

Recommended Bet Back Billie Frechette to win the 14:39 at Down Royal SBK 85/40

Michael Dods' gelding Arkenstaar goes very well at Hamilton, having the 'Horses For Courses' flag after four wins over this course and distance, one of those being this same race in 2023.

He comes here in fine form too after two good runs at the track earlier this month. He won the first of those over today's trip when capitalising on a falling mark to getter the better of Uncle Liam by a nose, taking his usual keen hold following a slow start before staying on to lead in the final strides.

Arkenstaar only narrowly failed to follow up over an extra furlong eight days ago when looking unlucky to get touched off by Tee Aitch Aye, having to wait for a gap which allowed that rival first run but keeping on well in the final furlong to go down by a head while pulling clear of the remainder. That earned Arkenstaar the 'Horse In Focus' flag, and he gets the vote to repeat his win from two years ago.

Recommended Bet Back Arkenstaar to win the 15:00 at Hamilton SBK 3/1

Hamilton's five-furlong handicap is a competitive sprint with Jim Goldie's Portland winner Eternal Sunshine heading the weights and last month's course-and-distance winner Brummell bidding to complete a hat-trick for Julie Camacho, but this can go to Ed Bethell's unexposed three-year-old Corolla Point.

Godolphin bought him for a whopping 800,000 guineas at last year's breeze-ups, and while he made a winning debut at Yarmouth last autumn, he was sold on from Charlie Appleby for 60,000 guineas after just two more starts. However, he made a successful debut for his new trainer at Haydock earlier this month, without the hood he had worn previously, earning the 'Horse In Focus' flag.

Well backed, Corolla Point had too many guns for some exposed older rivals after a four-month break and was well on top by the finish, leading approaching the final furlong and going on to win by a length and a half from Speeding Bullet. He looks a shrewd purchase on that evidence for a trainer who knows the time of day with sprinters, and he can make light of a 7 lb rise in the weights here with further improvement to come.

Recommended Bet Back Corolla Point to win the 16:10 at Hamilton SBK 4/1

