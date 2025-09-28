Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday including 16/1 Hamilton pick

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Monday

Course-and-distance winner makes appeal

Handicap debutante is one to note

Top-weight Mo Ghille Mar has the benefit of 7lb claimer Nicola Burns in the saddle, easing her burden, and should be capable of holding her own in this company from a rating of 89.

The course-and-distance winner is 5lb higher than her previous winning mark when successful here in July, and has the ability to make the frame for Jessica Harrington from a workable rating.

The three-time winner had shown snippets of good form previously this year prior to her latest win, including when beaten only two-lengths by Fleetfoot in a competitive Curragh handicap at odds of 28/129.00. She also managed a creditable fourth to Saturn over a mile-and-three-quarters when rated 88, with 5lb claiming Keithen Kennedy aboard, making much of the running over the staying distance before relinquishing the lead late on.

The four-year-old daughter of Zoffany remains a promising stayer who could be capable of showing further progression, and, although unable to add to her successes in recent starts, is on a workable mark from which she can strike.

Recommended Bet Back Mo Ghille Mar E/W in 14:39 Down Royal SBK 7/1

Course-and-distance winner Shine On Brendan is bidding for another success in this race having won it twelve months ago for Jim Goldie.

Partnered by regular rider Kaiya Fraser once again, the experienced eight-year-old, who makes his 73rd career start, is bidding for a tenth victory at a track where he has enjoyed five successes during his career so far. He's 3lb higher than his previous win here, without the 3lb claim of his rival, but was only narrowly beaten from the same mark at Musselburgh during the summer, and finished second here when rated 1lb higher in August.

Whilst he's yet to win this year, Shine On Brendan is on a workable mark and has course form in his favour. His rider knows him well and could be able to partner him to another victory.

Recommended Bet Back Shine On Brendan E/W in 15:00 Hamilton SBK 16/1

Three-year-old filly Elsie's Ruan makes her handicap debut in this 1m1f event, and is an intriguing runner from a mark of 90.

The daughter of Ulysses is 5lb lower than her opening mark of 95, given to her following a three-length third to Lake Victoria in the Sweet Solera Stakes on the July Course last summer. Lake Victoria went on to claim three top level successes in her following runs as a juvenile, before landing the Irish 1000 Guineas this term, achieving a career-high rating of 119 to date.

Elsie's Ruan has struggled for form at Stakes level since, but has been seen sparingly this term and could fare better in calmer waters here. A winner on debut at York last season, she beat a number of subsequent winners including the likes of now 87-rated King Casper, as well as Praetorian and Impartiality, now both rated 86.

There could be more to come from the unexposed filly and she remains open to further improvement. Elsie's Ruan is one to note in this contest and could be able to spring a surprise in the hands of Connor Beasley.

Recommended Bet Back Elsie's Ruan E/W in 15:35 Hamilton SBK 14/1

Equipped with first-time blinkers, Matthew Smith-trained Another Choice is one to note from a lenient hurdles mark in this three-mile contest.

A certain stayer, the eight-year-old has only one win over timber to his name when landing a maiden hurdle back in the summer of 2022, in his second start over obstacles having previously finished second in a 21-runner maiden to Salvador Ziggy.

Since then, the son of Hillstar has been able to perform with credit on multiple occasions, mostly over the larger obstacles, but once finished third to Plains Indian in a Listed novice event over hurdles.

In the first half of last year, Another Choice beat Duffle Coat to claim his sole chasing success to date on his debut over fences, sent off at a price of 5/16.00 having been the subject of strong market support. He finished a creditable eighth in the Irish Grand National this year, having finished second in a Listed Fairyhouse Chase in December, proving his credentials in tough company, and, although unable to make much of an impression and challenge for the major honours over hurdles in recent months, remains a horse to keep onside.

This could present itself as a feasible opportunity for Another Choice to return to the winners' enclosure, and he hasn't been completely disgraced in his two latest outings. He makes each-way appeal under 5lb claimer James Smith, and could make the frame at the least.