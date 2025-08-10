Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 9/2 Horse In Focus at Ballinrobe

Princess Rascal stands out on ratings

Solar Pass shaped better than result last time

Shaboozee showed enough to suggest he can win races

Princess Rascal was too green to do herself justice on debut at Ascot and she still looked far from the finished article when getting off the mark at Salisbury a couple of weeks later, impressing with her strength in the finish.

Princess Rascal then took another step forward despite having to settle for second on her handicap debut at Windsor last month, finding only another last-time-out winner three-quarters of a length too strong.

The fact Princess Rascal pulled 12 lengths clear of the third suggests she's started out in handicaps from a handy mark and she still looks well treated off 4 lb higher. She heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb and still has the 'small p' to show that further improvement is expected.

Recommended Bet Back Princess Rascal in the 16:52 at Kempton SBK 11/4

Solar Pass finished last of eight at Leicester last month, but she shaped much better than that result would suggest as she travelled nicely but was locked away against the far rail and never able to open up.

That effort earned Solar Pass Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time, and she can make her presence felt granted some luck in-running.

Her previous second at Windsor suggests she's on a competitive mark and there could still be a bit more to come from this well-bred filly after only a few starts in handicaps.

Recommended Bet Back Solar Pass in the 17:22 at Kempton SBK 5/2

Shaboozee showed marked improvement when runner-up at Killarney last month and he did so despite the race going far from ideally.

Shaboozee's rider lost his irons following a slightly awkward leap at the first flight, and a keen-going Shaboozee then charged his way into the lead.

Given those early exertions, Shaboozee may have been expected to fold after he was headed three out, but he stuck to his task gamely and was coming back again on the run-in. That effort earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag and suggests he's capable of better when a race develops more favourably.