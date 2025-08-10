Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday include a strong 8/1 fancy at Windsor

Katie Midwinter has selections across the cards on Monday

Handicap debutant is one to watch at Kempton

Course-and-distance winner is bet of the day in valuable Windsor sprint

Likeable veteran remains on a workable mark in Kilbeggan hurdle

Handicap debutant Smoker Bellamy is equipped with first-time blinkers from an opening mark of 52 in this contest, partnered by Rossa Ryan, who has a 20 percent strike-rate for the Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole operation this year.

The Coolmore-bred son of Zelzal has struggled to make a significant impression in maiden and novice events so far this season, but did catch the eye on his penultimate outing at Doncaster, travelling well into the race before becoming short of room. He appears to be a work in progress and should be capable of showing further progression, with the step up to a mile likely to suit.

His dam Prada is a half-sister to Group One mile-and-a-quarter winner Paita, dam of Group Three winning mile-and-a-half performer Pirika, and also Group Two winner Puntilla, and Smoker Bellamy is a half-brother to dual mile winner Paramount, who was narrowly denied at Listed level.

At a price of 4/15.00, Smoker Bellamy is one to note and could be worth keeping a close eye on in future runs this term.

Recommended Bet Back Smoker Bellamy in 14:45 Kempton SBK 4/1

Six-year-old gelding Amazonian Dream finished fourth in this contest from a mark of 76 two years ago, before being only narrowly denied in the race when rated 12lb higher in last year's renewal.

Bidding to make it third time lucky, the three-time course-and-distance winner is on a rating of 80, 9lb lower than his previous success at Kempton in the winter, putting him in with strong claims at the weights.

Trained by Rod Millman, Amazonian Dream has performed with some credit on occasion recently, but hasn't quite been seen to best effect. His mark has dropped from a rating of 90 from his return to action following a break in March, and he has enough ability to be competitive from a much higher mark as shown last year.

Appearing well-handicapped, Amazonian Dream holds a leading chance in this 6f sprint, with course form in his favour, too. In the hands of Oisin Murphy, who knows him well, he can put in a bold bid at odds of 8/19.00.

Recommended Bet Back Amazonian Dream E/W in 19:10 Windsor SBK 8/1

Likeable veteran The Little Yank finally returned to the winners' enclosure with his first success in a while at Kilbeggan, winning by three-and-three-quarter-lengths at odds of 16/117.00 in June. He's rated 5lb higher here and is without the claim of Liam Quinlan, with Daniel King in the saddle, but can still pose a threat on his return to hurdling.

The ten-year-old is a strong stayer and will be suited by the sounder conditions on track. He's proven at the course as a novice hurdler and has returned to form in recent months, making him a horse to keep onside.

Trained by John Patrick Ryan, The Little Yank usually gives his all and he remains on a workable mark, capable of making the frame at a price of 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet Back The Little Yank E/W in 19:25 Ballinrobe SBK 7/1

Whatsavailable needs to bounce back to form following a couple of disappointing efforts, but is now only 3lb higher than his previous winning mark with Gavin Brouder claiming 3lb in the saddle.

The Mouse Morris-trained eight-year-old is one to note at the weights, making each-way appeal from a handy mark. He is effective over the staying trips and can fare better than in his latest runs.

Last year, Whatsavailable was a convincing five-length winner in a competitive Fairyhouse handicap, before he finished a close second from a 6lb higher rating at Leopardstown a month later. On his day, the gelding has the ability to pose a threat from his current rating, and shouldn't be discounted for a yard with an all-time strike-rate of 21 percent at this venue.