Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 4/1 Horse In Focus at Pontefract
Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Yarmouth and Pontefract on Monday...
-
Flash of Fire the one in a match at Yarmouth
-
Pontefract runner Irish Nectar ready to win
-
Tiriac will love the ground
14:20, Yarmouth - Flash of Fire looks well treated
Flash Of Fire
- J: Oisin Murphy
- T: James Ferguson
- F: 14
Flash of Fire has an attractive pedigree, her dam out of Cheveley Park winner Lightening Pearl, who is also a sister to high-class Japanese winner Satono Crown, and she landed the odds in good style on debut at Doncaster in July.
That form has worked out well, and she left the impression there's even more to come in an interesting fillies' event at Kempton three weeks ago. That was her first run after a couple of months off and it didn't get to the bottom of her, given a considerate ride and shaping like a horse who is ready for this step up to a mile.
On her debut form, an opening mark of 80 shouldn't be insurmountable, and she is very much a filly to keep on the right side.
15:43, Pontefract - Irish Nectar in better form than form figures suggest
Irish Nectar
- J: Shane Gray
- T: Kevin Ryan
- F: 8-2905046
This looks a fair race for the grade, but Irish Nectar can prove that his recent form figures aren't a true reflection of what kind of form he's in.
He goes particularly in testing conditions and shaped better than the bare result in the Bronze Cup at Ayr last time, making up plenty of ground and doing especially well to finish second best in his group.
From his position, he had a hopeless task - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result - but the handicapper has still dropped him 1lb for that effort, which leaves him 3lb below his last winning mark and, from a good draw, he ought to be very competitive.
17:25, Pontefract - Tiriac down to a good mark
Tiriac
- J: Jason Hart
- T: Paul Midgley
- F: 5-0586064
Tiriac has a wide draw to contend with, but the ground has come in his favour, and he has the credentials to run a big race.
He hasn't won since May last year, but shaped well when hitting the frame over five furlongs at Beverley last time, boxed in most of the last two furlongs and unlucky not to go close - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag to highlight he's a horse to follow next time.
That was a good effort from Tiriac back at the minimum trip, and it's only a matter of time before he gets his head back in front, now 7lb below his last winning mark. This looks a good opening with the ground to his liking.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Monday racing tips
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for ITV Racing at Ascot, Newmarket and Redcar
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Sun Chariot Big Race Verdict: Angel to fell her Newmarket rivals on Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Sun Chariot Big Race Verdict: Angel to fell her Newmarket rivals on Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Ascot at up to 6/1
-
Horse Racing Tips & Predictions
Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 3/1 Horse In Focus at Ascot