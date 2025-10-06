Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 4/1 Horse In Focus at Pontefract

Flash of Fire the one in a match at Yarmouth

Pontefract runner Irish Nectar ready to win

Tiriac will love the ground

Flash of Fire has an attractive pedigree, her dam out of Cheveley Park winner Lightening Pearl, who is also a sister to high-class Japanese winner Satono Crown, and she landed the odds in good style on debut at Doncaster in July.

That form has worked out well, and she left the impression there's even more to come in an interesting fillies' event at Kempton three weeks ago. That was her first run after a couple of months off and it didn't get to the bottom of her, given a considerate ride and shaping like a horse who is ready for this step up to a mile.

On her debut form, an opening mark of 80 shouldn't be insurmountable, and she is very much a filly to keep on the right side.

Recommended Bet Back Flash of Fire in the 14:20 Yarmouth SBK 6/4

This looks a fair race for the grade, but Irish Nectar can prove that his recent form figures aren't a true reflection of what kind of form he's in.

He goes particularly in testing conditions and shaped better than the bare result in the Bronze Cup at Ayr last time, making up plenty of ground and doing especially well to finish second best in his group.

From his position, he had a hopeless task - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result - but the handicapper has still dropped him 1lb for that effort, which leaves him 3lb below his last winning mark and, from a good draw, he ought to be very competitive.

Recommended Bet Back Irish Nectar in the 15:43 Pontefract SBK 4/1

Tiriac has a wide draw to contend with, but the ground has come in his favour, and he has the credentials to run a big race.

He hasn't won since May last year, but shaped well when hitting the frame over five furlongs at Beverley last time, boxed in most of the last two furlongs and unlucky not to go close - he was given the Horse In Focus Flag to highlight he's a horse to follow next time.

That was a good effort from Tiriac back at the minimum trip, and it's only a matter of time before he gets his head back in front, now 7lb below his last winning mark. This looks a good opening with the ground to his liking.

Recommended Bet Back Tiriac in the 17:25 Pontefract SBK 4/1

