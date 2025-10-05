Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday at Pontefract including 9/1 pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at Pontefract on Monday

Course-and-distance winner can strike again

Soft ground should suit Shazani in finale

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, top weight Fine Interview makes appeal for Hamad Al Jehani in this 6f handicap. The likeable grey has the ability to win this contest on a going day, with plenty in his favour as he bids for a fourth career success.

The course-and-distance winner is only 4lb higher than when recording a comfortable success at Doncaster twelve months ago, in easier conditions over 6f, and is 3lb lower than when only narrowly denied in a competitive handicap at the same venue in March on his reappearance.

On that occasion, Fine Interview was beaten only by Dark Thirty, now rated 5lb higher on a mark of 90, and Havana Pusey, rated 11lb higher currently having recorded two subsequent wins and finished fourth in a Group Three.

Whilst Fine Interview hasn't been quite as effective since, he finished a creditable fifth at Goodwood in July behind Great Acclaim, when on a mark of 90, and should be able to make his presence felt in this field.

In the hands of Danny Tudhope, the son of Havana Grey should pose a threat from a workable mark. He appears well treated at the weights in this company, and has winning form in softer conditions too, as well as course form in his favour. All three of his career wins to date have come on ground described as soft, with two of those successes achieved during this month last year.

Recommended Bet Back Fine Interview in 15:43 Pontefract SBK 5/2

Roy Bowring-trained Shazani was a surprise winner at 40/141.00 in the Leger Legends Classified Stakes last month, and could prove worth keeping onside considering his previous soft ground form.

The son of Dark Angel caught the eye as a juvenile for Charlie Johnston, highly tried during his debut campaign appearing nine times, winning once. His maiden success came in a 6f contest at Hamilton, where he beat three subsequent winners, before going on to finish a close second to likeable performer Our Mighty Mo, who has been narrowly denied in a higher class handicap since.

Shazani is 3lb lower than that second-place effort, and appears on a mark from which he can win, given a 4lb rise for his latest success. Conditions are in his favour as he returns over this sprinting trip, and the three-year-old is one to note under in-form rider Ali Rawlinson.