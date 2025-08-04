Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data highlight three to back including a Ratings Choice

Kodiac's form stacks up

Hilltop ready to strike

Sir William is well treated

Kodiac's Thriller's consistency has been hard to knock over five furlongs this season, taking advantage of a falling mark when resuming winning ways at Thirsk in May, and that form didn't work out badly.

Since then, he's hit the frame in all four starts, including in a competitive handicap at York, where he was beaten just under two lengths. That form has been boosted several times since, particularly by Jm Jungle, who was a short head in front of him, and has won the Dash at Epsom and notably the Group 2 King George Stakes at Glorious Goodwood last week.

Kodiac Thriller shaped well at Chester last time as well from a higher draw than the eventual winner, as a result having to forfeit the lead, and also leaving the impression he's ready for a return to six furlongs.

He is well drawn this time now moving back up in trip, and as a usual front runner, his style of racing will be well suited to Ripon, while excellent claimer Warren Fentiman takes off a valuable 5lb.

Recommended Bet Back Kodiac Thriller in the 15:40 Ripon SBK 9/2

Hilltop is a relatively lightly-raced four-year-old who had some fair form last season, but she proved better than ever on her return to action at Chelmsford in June, beaten only a neck.

She didn't get the clearest run through on that occasion, either, doing well to finish as close as she did given she had to wait for a gap to open early in the straight.

As a result, she conceded first run on the eventual winner, but deserved extra credit for finishing as close as she did, making some good late headway. That run will have likely put an edge on her and, having fared well with the draw, she must be competitive back on turf from a 2lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Hilltop in the 16:53 Lingfield SBK 4/1

This looks a hot race for the grade, with two last-time-out winners running under a penalty, but from a handicapping perspective, Sir William has the best chance in our view.

Indeed, he remains a maiden, but the pick of his form is superior to what any of his rivals have achieved so far, and he wasn't seen to best effect at Doncaster last time.

His previous form in some strong three-year-old handicaps has worked out well, but he was given to much to do last time in a race where the first and second raced in those positions throughout, and he stayed on well to fill third position.

William Haggas had a great week at Glorious Goodwood, so the yard is clearly firing on all cylinders, and the decision to drop him 3lb for his latest effort may prove a wrong move from the handicapper - he's at least 5lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.